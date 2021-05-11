Reus will host the Seve Ballesteros PGA Spain Tour Circuit

The Seve Ballesteros Circuit PGA Spain Tour 2020/21 is reactivated next June with the fourth test of its 20-21 calendar, the Gaudí Golf Open PGA to be held in the field of Gaudí Reus Golf Club (Reus, Tarragona) from June 24 to 26. This will be the first of the tests scheduled for this year, within a calendar that will be announced as the situation caused by COVID-19 evolves.

Ander Martinez, head of the National Circuit of the Association of Golf Professionals of Spain, together with David Pastor, president of the PGA, are pleased with the return to the association’s professional competition and are delighted with this first test in a unique setting such as Gaudí Reus Golf Club, the first time that a PGA professional tournament has been played in this renovated field of Tarragona.

What was the Reus Aigüesverds Golf Club, many will know it by this name, it underwent a transformation in 2020, creating the project of the new golf club with a change of name and owner company. The Gaudí Reus Golf Club was officially presented in society last July with the attendance of more than 300 people, and in which the new president, Felipe Gimenez, drew up the innovative plans and objectives established to reactivate golf in Reus.

Up to now, the remodeling has consisted of the total reseeding of all the fairways and tees, in turn renovating all the field machinery; the irrigation system has been improved to continue being a pioneer field in the reuse of water; Some holes and bunkers have been renovated and the Club House has been completely renovated, taking advantage of its magnificent views, among other actions. The course’s flagship hole is still the 4th, a par 3 with an ‘island green’ replica of the 17th hole at TPC in Sawgrass (Florida).

“Holding a tournament of such caliber at Gaudí Golf is a great opportunity for us. It will give the course the prestige we seek and will position it as a benchmark in the world of Golf. In the coming weeks we will work even harder and with great enthusiasm so that the Seve Ballesteros PGA Spain Tour tournament is a success. ”, Says Felipe Giménez, president of Gaudí Reus Golf Club.

The maximum number of participants will be 150 players, including members of the Association of Golf Professionals of Spain or any PGA recognized by the CPG, professionals with a valid Professional Player license from the RFEG and 25 Amateurs with a handicap 4.4 or lower. The tournament will be played over 54 holes Medal Play, with a cut to 36 holes for the first 40 classified with the highest level, who will be eligible for a prize with an amount of 35,000 euros + VAT.