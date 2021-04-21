Reunion? Mourinho remembers Real Madrid on Instagram



According to Florentino Pérez, Mourinho returned the ‘competitive gene’ to the club.

Photo: Clive Brunskill / AFP / Getty Images

José Mourinho remembered Real Madrid this Tuesday. The Portuguese coach published a post on Instagram recalling the April 20, 2011, the date on which he won a Copa del Rey to the almost invincible Barcelona of Pep Guardiola. It was a decade since a game that went down in history precisely because the Blaugranas were a machine that swept everything away at a step. The triumph in Madrid was celebrated like never before.

This match went to extra time and was won by Cristiano Ronaldo with a header at minute 102 ′. Mourinho attached a photo in which he is raised by his players after obtaining the title. On previous occasions he has confessed that it is one of his most beautiful memories.

‘Mou’ was dismissed from English Tottenham, a club he led until Monday of this week. He became a free agent. It’s early to speculate, but a return to Real Madrid has been rumored before by the Portuguese. When he left, neither party closed the door, so it is not crazy to think of a second stage of ‘The Special One’ in Valdebebas.

Florentino Pérez gave a wink to ‘Mou’

During his visit to ‘El Chiringuito’ to explain the European Super League, Florentino Pérez, president of Real Madrid, recognized the contribution that José Mourinho gave to the team that we see almost year after year qualify for the final stages of the UEFA Champions League.

“He has been with us for three years and he raised our competitiveness. Since then, of the last 11 Champions League, in 9 we have qualified for the semi-finals. The gene that got us competing I will always appreciate it. Now we see it normal, but before they eliminated us in the second roundHe explained.

🗣️ “I THANK MOURINHO for the COMPETITION GEN that put us in” FLORENTINO PÉREZ, EXCLUSIVELY with @jpedrerol in #ChiringuitoFlorentino pic.twitter.com/2kqbZocIXq – El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) April 19, 2021

A subtle wink that is still true. ‘Mou’ stood up to the best Barcelona in history and fiercely defended Real Madrid. In his attitudes a barbaric competitiveness was rooted that although he fell short in his internship to win the long-awaited tenth European Cup – he won La Liga and the Cup -, it was not lost once he left the ‘White House’.

Carlo Ancelotti arrived and the Champions League also arrived. Then Zinedine Zidane followed and we already know the story. Success after success achieved with a large part of the core of players with the Portuguese grouped.

A return does not look unreasonable, especially when Zidane’s future on the meringues benches is quite uncertain. The Portuguese is loved by the fans and a new opportunity in Madrid could be what he needs to take revenge for his last years, which have not been as bright as expected.