Bruce’s new wife reacted in the post’s comments

Bruce Willis and Demi Moore.

Photo:

.-IOP / . / .

Before Gwyneth Paltrow Y Chris Martin make the term ‘conscious separation’ fashionable to define their divorce process without animosity involved, Bruce Willis and Demi Moore they had already shown that the end of a marriage does not have to also entail the end of friendship.

The two actors, who were married from 1987 to 2000 and they have three daughters in common, Rumer (31), Scout (28) and Tallulah (26), They have always had a very cordial relationship and now they seem to have decided face at least part of the period of isolation together during the coronavirus crisis.

This week the least of her offspring has shared on her profile Instagram a fun publication in which her famous parents pose hugging each other and wearing matching striped pajamas.

Everything points to the fact that the photograph was taken during a full-blown family reunion, since in the background Scout and Tallulah’s boyfriend Dillon Buss also appear. It is obvious that it is perfectly integrated into the home dynamics of her mother-in-law. In fact, he has been in charge of sharing several more images on his own profile where you can also see his girl and Scout’s boyfriend, Jake Miller.

Bruce’s current wife, Emma, ​​she’s not part of any of those snapshots, but he has sent them a loving message through the comments section that implies that he was not present: “Checked. Not many people can wear that color and it fits well. They are very handsome, boys ”, he has assured them.

The other great absent in the photographs that have transpired on social networks has been Rummer, although most likely she was behind the camera because yes it is in several of the publications that Demi has been sharing these days to show the activities you are trying to keep yourself busy, such as ordering old albums or organizing impromptu concerts with their daughters.

For the moment it has not transpired if Bruce had only come to his ex’s house to visit his daughters or if you have been encouraged to spend several days with them, but what is undeniable is that between him and Demi there is still a great affection.

.