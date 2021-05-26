Reunion at EXATLON: Who is it?

Telemundo Nathalia Sánchez is part of Team Famosos in the fifth season of Exatlon USA.

As all the athletes form part of the same industry, it has happened during the five seasons of Exatlon United States that old friends who have already participated in tournaments outside the reality show of competitions are reunited. In addition, many times they are from the same team, as happened this season with the sorcerer Rafa Soriano and Claudia Ramos who, although both are already eliminated from the competition, when they were in it they were very happy to see each other because they have a beautiful story that is goes back to his high school days in his native Mexico.

In the fifth season there was another reunion, this time with two members of Team Famosos, they are Nathy Sánchez and the reinforcement that has just joined the competition this week, it is Jorge Hugo Giraldo. Both are united by having carried their country Colombia in their hearts to achieve Olympic glory, as they have represented their country in different sporting events including the Olympic Games.

Jorge Hugo Giraldo: The Legend

This is how the presenter of the competition, Frederik Oldenburg, called Jorge Hugo Giraldo, a face that is already familiar in the arenas of the Dominican Republic. Jorge, in his sports career, has an achievement that will accompany him for the rest of his life, and that is having reached the first Olympic gold for his country Colombia.

According to the newspaper El Tiempo, the most memorable moment of both as athletes dates back to the gymnastics world cup in Brazil, during 2010, where Sanchez, thanks to his impeccable performance, received a gold medal, another of silver and one more of bronze. Jorge Hugo Giraldo, for his part, won a bronze medal in the parallel bars competition. This is how Sánchez became the first lady to attend the Olympic Games in the discipline of gymnastics for our country in Beijing-2008.

Jorge hugo arrives as a necessary boost for Team Famosos, at a time when they have two athletes suspended.

Crucial moment

The fifth season of Exatlon United States has not been far from controversy. An edition where the numerous injuries of the participants have been felt, there have been numerous sanctions, expulsions and even this week two of the strong men of the red team are out of circulation, they are Jacobo García and Jeyvier Cintrón, who They are not participating after having committed a serious offense that violated the strict rules that make up the competition.

But, parallel to this, the competition is in a definitive stage, where each move of the warriors who still remain, inside and outside the circuits, could seal their destiny forever and bring them closer to glory, or away from them forever. achieve victory and be crowned as the winning men and women of the fifth season of Exatlon United States, which continues on Telemundo from Monday to Friday at 7pm / 6pm central, with special elimination Sundays and more than a million dollars in prizes to distribute.

Exatlon United States Now Same ↓

More Exatlón United States

Loading more stories