(Update quotes towards the close of the market in New York)

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, Jun 16 (.) – U.S. Treasury yields rose on Tuesday as hopes of more government stimuli strengthened appetite for risk and after data showed that the country’s retail sales They recorded a record rise in May.

* US stocks rose after a report that the government of President Donald Trump is preparing a proposal for nearly $ 1 trillion in infrastructure spending as part of its campaign to revive the world’s largest economy.

* Risk appetite grew further after the Commerce Department said overall retail sales rose 17.7% last month, after dropping a record 14.7% in April, thanks to 2.5 Millions of Americans went back to work and people began to move more freely.

* « It was a very big bang compared to what was expected, » said Tom Simons, money market economist at Jefferies in New York. « The data has suggested a broader and stronger recovery (than previously expected) and the market is really focusing on that. »

* The yield on the benchmark 10-year debt gained five basis points to 0.755%. The return remains below an 11-week high of 0.959% that marked on June 5, when data showed that employers unexpectedly created jobs in May.

* The yield curve between the two and 10 year notes was expanded two basis points to 55 basis points.

* The Federal Reserve also cheered markets on Monday after it said it would start buying corporate bonds on the secondary market.

* Last week, the United States central bank stated that it planned to provide extraordinary support to the economy for several years and its authorities projected that the economy will contract 6.5% in 2020 and that the unemployment rate will be 9, 3% at the end of the year.

* Fed President Jerome Powell said Tuesday that a full economic recovery will not occur until Americans are certain that the coronavirus epidemic is under control.

