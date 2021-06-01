returns to the ring without the protection of betting and the boxing industry

Filipino Manny Pacquiao, at 42, will fight again after an absence in the ring since 2019

By Osvaldo Principi

When there is no absolute certainty about the athleticism of an old boxing star and what could be his last fight is approaching, different conjectures are opened about his fate and a duality of old journalistic titles could even be evoked to define such a situation: “The great adventure” or “An end announced”.

The Filipino Manny pacquiao He is the man in question and the recipient of these options. At 42, he will fight again after an absence in the ring since 2019, when he surprised everyone by snatching the World Welterweight Championship (WBA) from Keith Thurman.

