returns to the national team six years after the extortion case that separated him from France

Karim Benzema has been included in the list of the French team for Euro 2021. The Real Madrid forward thus returns to his country’s team six years later, when Deschamps and the Federation decided to set him aside for the ‘Valbuena case’.

The Madrid player ‘9’ has shown a high level of performance at the white club, which has reopened the doors of ‘les bleus’ despite the extra-sports issues that prevented him from attending in recent years.

Karim Benzema He made his debut for the French senior team in 2007 in a match against Austria in which he also scored the winning goal. Total, 81 matches with the ‘les bleus’ shirt and 27 goals in its international trajectory.

His last major tournament was the Brazil World Cup 2014, a year before being separated by the scandal of the alleged extortion of the player Mathieu Valbuena, teammate in the national team.

Now, the Real Madrid forward has before him the great opportunity to fight for the Eurocup, accompanying Mbappe Y Griezmann in the fearsome French forward.

The complete list of France for the Euro

Goalkeepers: Lloris, Mandanda, Maignan

Defenses: Pavard, Dubois, Varane, Zouma, Kimpembe, Lenglet, L. Hernandez, Digne, Koundé.

Media: Kanté, Pogba, Rabiot, Tolisso, Sissoko, Lemar

Forwards: M. Thuram, Coman, Mbappé, Griezmann, Giroud, Benzema, Ben Yedder, Dembélé