The mayor of Belo Horizonte and former president of Atlético-MG, Alexandre Kalil, was never afraid to speak his mind, even though he became a manager of the capital of Minas Gerais. The former director of Galo once again spoke directly about something he thinks and defends with great emphasis: social isolation to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in BH.

Alexandre Kalil took a stand against the return of football in Minas and Brazil- (Press Release / PBH)

Photo: Lance!

And, questioned about what he thinks about a possible return of football in Minas Gerais, which has been negotiated by the Minas Gerais Football Federation and the State Government, with meetings between Adriano Aro, president of the FMF, and Governor Romeu Zema, current rival Kalil’s politician, the mayor was emphatic about being against the return of the ball at this point.

– I am listening to this type of comment, but I do not know if there is a firm position on the return of football, with all sincerity. Football involves at least 200 people in a football game and 11 more guys who will slap themselves in there, will spit in the face of the other, on the floor, will slap, elbow, hug at goal time. It is a total detachment from reality. Nobody knows what a body is in a plastic bag – he said in an interview with ESPN Brasil.

Kalil cited the mayor of São Paulo, Bruno Covas, about buying millions of plastic bags to pack the bodies of people who died due to Covid-19. The capital of São Paulo is the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic in Brazil, with 28,698 thousand confirmed cases and 2,375 deaths. In Minas Gerais, there are 1827 cases, with 82 deaths, the majority in Belo Horizonte.

The low number registered in BH is thanks to Kalil’s daily reinforcement, which has focused the city’s actions on keeping the majority of the population isolated, preventing the virus from spreading. This vision causes Kalil to release catch phrases to alert the population. According to the former Atletican president, anyone who yearns for the return of football activities in Brazil has ‘a total detachment from reality’, and considering the hypothesis is ‘a thing of mental weakness’.

– I’m going to say something very serious here. I never shook hands with the governor of São Paulo, I never spoke to him, I never shook hands with the mayor of São Paulo and I never spoke to him either. I know that there is the epicenter of the pandemic, now, if it were not done what was done, it would have 50 times more deaths than it has today. When the mayor says he’s buying a plastic bag to put bodies in and leaning against a refrigerator next to a hospital, these people are crazy, these people don’t know what they’re talking about. Are they buying plastic bags, leaning against refrigerators, placing coffins in the street, making shallow pits and thinking about football? Nobody likes football more than I do. When I have Sunday lunch with my children, do you think I talk about politics, about Brazil? Nobody knows what this is, it’s the most boring chat there is. We talk about the ball. Now, talking about football now is a matter of mental weakness – he added.

Football in Minas Gerais has been stopped since March 16 and there are moves by the CBF of the Minas Gerais Federation, with the support of the Federal Government to get the ball rolling again. However, no decision was made, without setting a date for the activities to be released. Clubs and the federation still hope that there will be an authorization from mining health entities to return to work.

See too:

L! chooses the 15 best goalkeepers in Brazilian football in the 21st century