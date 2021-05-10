Return your new car for double the price

When we buy something and it turns out that it is not what was promised, it is not worth us or it simply comes with a defect, we all have more or less clear that it is possible return it and get our money back, and is that that slogan of “if you are not satisfied, we will refund your money” has penetrated. However, when it comes to buying a car, especially if it is a new car, it no longer seems so obvious. As well, a Sevillian court has sentenced an Aljarafe dealer to return double the amount financed to a buyer.

The vehicle had several defects at the time of delivery

As reported by Diario de Sevilla, the Zanca-Lora law firm in the Seville capital has obtained a favorable ruling by the court of first instance number 19 in which condemns the aforementioned dealer to pay the dissatisfied customer a total of € 15,000, double the amount they had left to pay him.

Said person acquired a vehicle, the make and model of which has not been disclosed, for a total amount of € 16,500, of which € 7,500 financed. So that, at the time of delivery, and after inspecting the car, the client declared that she wanted to avail herself of her right of withdrawal, not even getting out of the concession facilities. The reasons he argued were three: in the first place that the odometer read 30 km in the case of a new car, secondly that in the trunk there was hair remnants, and finally, that did not have some of the protective plastics typical that we find at the time of releasing a car.

30 km on the odometer, traces of hair in the trunk and the lack of some protective plastics led the client to request the return of her car.

Thus, the dealer returned the € 9,000 paid in cash, but heThe receipts from the financier corresponding to the remaining amount arrived month after month. The dispute ended in court, in which the concession argued that the vehicle was in the name of the buyer, and that until she changed ownership of it, it would not be possible to return the rest of the money.

Finally, the judge ruled in favor of the buyer, invoking the General Law for the Defense of Consumers and Users, which establishes that if the employer does not meet his obligation, he must reimburse the amount in duplicate, hence the aforementioned € 15,000, to which are added the costs of the litigation and interest, resolving that the change of ownership should be done by the concessionaire himself. However, this right of withdrawal occurs when the operation has been carried out remotely outside the establishment and remotely, something that did not happen, but that the judge has equated to the “satisfaction and return commitment program” advertised by the brand.

However, it is true that almost any new car has a small mileage on its odometer, around 20 km, as a result of moving the car through the factory itself to transport, through the fields and even from the port to the dealer if they are close. Regarding the hairs found in the trunk, it is an inadmissible gaffe that can be easily solved with cleaning, and regarding the lack of protective plastics, someone may think that it would be a good idea to save the new owner from removing it.

In practice, returning a new car is very difficult and almost impossible

That this sentence has been favorable It does not mean that in practice returning a new car is that simple, because in most cases we are talking about a personalized product manufactured according to the wishes of the buyer (color and optional equipment). In fact, at the time of signing the contract we are committing to buy said vehicle, and the seller to keep the amount and specifications collected. Therefore, in case of any damage perceived at the time of collection the obligation of the dealer is to repair it.

In most cases it is practically impossible to return a new car, unless it is contemplated in the contract or so advertised.

Although that is in principle, because according to Facua explains, in the event that the contract includes the possibility of returning it and recovering the money, or this option is advertised (if it does not occupy), the seller does have the obligation to accept our right of withdrawal.

Source: Diario de Sevilla