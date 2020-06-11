© Provided by Newsweek

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan responded to President Donald Trump’s criticism of handling protests over the death of George Floyd with a mockery: “Go back to your bunker.”

After the president affirmed it without evidence that the “national terrorists” had taken Seattle and that they had outwitted Durkan and Washington Governor Jay Inslee (both Democrats), the mayor “responded on Twitter.

Make us all safe. Go back to your bunker. #BlackLivesMatter https://t.co/H3TXduhlY4 – Major Jenny Durkan (@MayorJenny) June 11, 2020

“Make us all safe. Go back to your #BlackLivesMatter bunker, ”Durkan wrote of reports that the president went to a White House bunker during protests over the death of George Floyd.

For his part, Inslee commented, in relation to Trump, that “a man who is totally incapable of governing should stay out of the affairs of Washington state. Stop tweeting. “

Last week, Trump denied on Wednesday the media reports that he was taken for his safety to the White House bunker.

“It was a false report,” Trump told Fox News radio, before explaining that he did enter the secure area, but only for a “short period of time.

According to The New York Times, citing an unidentified source described as the bearer of reliable information, Secret Service bodyguards took Trump to the bunker during a night of protests.

The president said he had come down during the day, not at night, as reported, and that he did so in part to carry out an “inspection.”

“You go there, someday you may need it. You go there, I went down, I looked at him. It was during the day, it wasn’t a problem, ”he said.

“I read about it, like it was a big deal. There was never a problem, we never had a problem, no one came close to giving us a problem. The Secret Service does an incredible job of maintaining control of the White House, “he added.

