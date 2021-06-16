return to sustained tension and horror

Some of us insist on the idea that dignity in horror films is not something easy to achieve; above all, in view of the proposals of the genre that are launched every year, with a only visible minority, no longer deserving. In this matter there are scales, on the other hand; and in the most decent we can place A quiet place 2, the film directed by the actor John krasinski (2021) as a sequel to his in 2018, which, paradoxically, was a noisy critical, public and collection success.

Which he surely did not expect after having released the correct Brief Interviews with Repulsive Men (2009) and the pleasant Los Hollar (2016), which went through the box office and the film press with much pain and not glory. So that this alien franchise has put him on the map as a filmmaker.

You deserve it, in any case. In no way because A Quiet Place and its continuation with have been revealed as a marvel, nor a masterpiece nor a snub-nosed landmark of the seventh art. In absolute sincerity, there would be no need to put them on any list about the best of their year or horror. But we must recognize its cleanliness and honesty narratives, which already place them at a higher height than piles, hundreds, cartloads of other films of the genre, of the adjacent ones and of those from beyond.

The honest terror of ‘A quiet place 2’

There are those in their business that aspire to horrify us with pure bloodthirsty and what they achieve is to displease us, like all the sequels of the shocking Saw (James Wan, 2004), and even make us physically ill, like the strange Bliss (Joe Begos, 2019) for some.

Other horror films are dedicated to trying to scare viewers with sudden appearances and attacks accompanied by rumblings in the soundtrack, which does not have to destroy them if they manage to stay in balance thanks to other contributions, such as Malasaña 32 (Albert Pintó , 2020). And A quiet place 2 belongs to those terrifying works that grab our poor spectator hearts and hold them in a fist with a sustained tension of father and dear sir.

That is to say, by sequences in which a transitory calm is destroyed and which are composed audiovisually, starting from a clever script like John Krasinski’s own but without Bryan Woods and Scott Beck on this occasion, so that what horrifies us is a blatant and relentless threat.

In this way, here No cheating or cardboard and the horror caused by what Evelyn, Regan and Marcus Abbott suffer, who are re-embodied flawlessly by Emily Blunt (Looper), Millicent Simmonds (Wonderstruck) and Noah Jupe (Le Mans ’66), is not built with any kind of annoying subterfuge. An absolute transparency in their terrifying exercise is what they offer, even in the haunting notes of the score rewritten by the irregular Marco Beltrami (Logan). An honorable horror, after all and if the cacophony is allowed.

The appreciable but lesser extent of sustained tension

But, in this sense, A Quiet Place 2 is ambivalent. On the one hand, the total lack of pretensions and brilliance in the visual apparatus The first part is repeated in this second, even during the effective and forceful prologue that he proposes.

The great virtue of maintaining tension in each corresponding sequence continues in this story, but with less scope than the original film by John Krasinski; despite the solid narrative elements used for this purpose and the montage with parallel scenes that duplicates the sources of danger and, therefore, our impulse to bite our nails. And the reason may be in the absence of Bryan Woods and Scott Beck as screenwriters.

The good thing is that no one is missing and the cast is joined Cillian Murphy (Source), who with a simple look is capable of transmitting what he wants and it is required, and the always faultless Djimon Hounsou (In America). Two small luxuries for the expansive A Quiet Place 2, an extension in this war of the worlds that we can consider almost on the same level as the previous one.

