Return to screens, Lindsay Lohan in a movie for Netflix

Returns to screens, Lindsay Lohan in a movie for Netflix | INSTAGRAM

The news was immediate, it was when the platform of Netflix streaming confirmed on Monday, May 24, that actress Lindsay Lohan will be back on our screens, this time starring in a Christmas-style romantic comedy in which she can return with everything.

Netflix Latin America was in charge of accompanying the publication with a few words that describe the project: “Lindsay Lohan will star in a new romantic comedy about a newly engaged and spoiled hotel heiress who finds herself in the care of a handsome worker cabin owner and his precocious daughter after suffering total amnesia in a skiing accident, “they commented.

According to the information provided by the entertainment media, the film will be recorded until November of that same year, so it is considered a christmas movie but that will surely be released until 2022.

You may also be interested in: Also Lindsay Lohan, Luis Miguel had a crush on Disney actress

It would be a strange thing if the production would try to make the movie only a month so this fact of being launched until Christmas after next year is almost confirmed, something that will surely be refreshing due to the fact that by then the world situation will have relaxed much more thanks to the great vaccination being done.

The director of the film will be Janeen Damian, who will also be in charge of the film’s script, along with her husband Michael Damian, as well as Jeff Bonnett and Ron Oliver.

Lindsay began her career modeling for Ford Models as a child. Having appeared as a regular on the soap opera Another World at age 10, her breakthrough came in the Walt Disney Pictures film Twins Game (1998).

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

The film’s success led to appearances in the television films A Life Size (2000) and The Detectives (2002), and in the big screen productions A Crazy Friday (2003) and Confessions of a Typical Teenager (2004). .

Lindsay has never had a good relationship with her father; in a 2007 interview he talks about his childhood. Despite the conflicts, Lohan describes herself as a family girl “and that I have spoken fondly of my family, including my father.” However, in 2007 and again in 2008, she indicated that she was no longer in contact with him, describing his behavior as unpredictable and difficult to deal with.

Of course you probably know that her addiction problems caused her intermittent presence on the screens, however, she is considered one of the most attractive stars in Hollywood.

Several years ago, after her participation in the film “Twins Game”, which quickly catapulted her to fame, her career was on the rise until the world of addictions knocked on her door.