Return to face-to-face classes at Tec de Monterrey: the opportunity to return to the classroom

Gustavo Granados Diaz studying the seventh semester of the career of communication and digital media at the Tec de Monterrey, Querétaro campus, and he’s excited.

He knows that a return to hybrid mode is approaching and he will be able to return to his classes at school.

“Practically, since the pandemic began, we have been preparing for our conscious return to the Tec campuses. Our main objective is to protect the health of our community and guarantee the academic continuity of excellence“, He talks in an interview for Tec Review, Paulina Campos, Covid-19 leader in the Tecnológico de Monterrey.

She states that the return is subject to the color of the traffic lights of each entity. This is setting the normative guideline applicable to the different campuses in the country.

“In this return, our students choose the modality: remote or hybrid, the latter with a certain presence on campus,” he says.

To mitigate the effects of the pandemic, guidelines, care guides, and health and hygiene protocols were generated at Tec, which were reflected in the reconfiguration of the campuses.

“Our protocols include wastewater monitoring, PCR testing of saliva, interpersonal distance, reduced capacity and the use of face masks,” he says.

In addition, Campos says that every day, Before leaving home, members of the Tec community must complete a health questionnaire very quickly which allows you to see if they have any symptoms associated with Covid-19.

If there are no symptoms, a QR code is generated that allows access.

“And already in the facilities there are sanitary filters for taking temperature”, he adds.

Paulina Campos explains that the return to the hybrid modality has already been carried out in 19 of the 26 university campuses and in eight of the 37 high schools of Tec de Monterrey.

“We started our return at the end of January this year and we expect to close the month of May with 90% of our campuses open.”

Regarding how the future of the educational scheme at Tec will be, Campos assures that it will be enriched with hybrid elements.

Warming up to get back to campus

For the moment, Gustavo Granados placeholder image only attends the Tec facilities to take extracurricular classes in photography and spinning outdoors, as part of the activities of LIFE (Leadership and Student Training), which have served the students to warm up their engines for the return completely face-to-face if they so wish.

“They began to be done in November of last year as a pilot test; then the semester ended and we returned to confinement because there was a red and orange traffic light. Later, as we entered this semester, they told us that from mid-April we could return again ”, he says.

In this way, this 21-year-old is recharging batteries. Every Wednesday, from one to four in the afternoon, she enthusiastically enrolls in LIFE activities.

Gustavo adds that, although in the remote mode he has taken relevant subjects related to how to transmit via streaming and how to make the creation of online content more efficient, he misses the face-to-face practices that he will soon return to in the production workshops of the Tec.

“I would like to go back to the television set, learn to set up green screens, use the switcher equipment and make camera changes,” he details.

However, Gustavo is also comfortable taking theoretical subjects of his career in remote mode. He says that in matters related to production, he does prefer the face-to-face mode.

“These courses are very important to me and I do want to take them hybrids, that is, I do go to campus to use equipment and see new faces and meet my professors personally,” he says.

If everything continues to go well, in December of next year Gustavo will graduate and already imagines three paths in which he would like to develop professionally.

“My plan A is to create stories for film or television; my plan B is to make content focused on advertising and marketing. My plan C is to work in organizational communication ”.

Laughing, Gustavo says he hopes he doesn’t have to resort to a plan D, because he doesn’t have one.

Yes it is worth returning to the classroom

Ana Lucia Aguilar Vazquez, better known as Anilú by her friends, feels very fortunate to have been able to return since last April 22 to take industrial design classes at the facilities of the Tec de Monterrey, Laguna campus, in Torreón, Coahuila, as part of the hybrid educational model.

“I am very happy and satisfied with the conscious opening of my campus. I can already be in the living room, but obviously with restrictions: I can’t take off my mask; I have to clean my desk when I arrive and when I leave. Besides, I can’t be very close to my teammates, but the truth is that these are things that don’t cost, I’ve been adapting ”, says Anilú.

“In my classroom we are 12 students, of which four decided to stay in the remote model and the others in the hybrid. This works perfectly, it is as if we were all together, even though only eight of us wanted to return to the classroom, ”says this 20-year-old.

In the hybrid model – Anilú affirms – some adaptations have been made in the classrooms: cameras that follow the teacher were added and also a screen where you can see the classmates who decided to take the classes from home, in addition to the fact that the teacher has a microphone to answer questions from remote students.

Before he returned to the classroom, Anilú says that he studied 3D modeling and brand positioning.

However, he has now been able to take some classes in the workshops on campus, where he must learn to use tools such as saws and drills.

“When they told us that we could go back to Tec, of course I was excited. The first day I returned I experienced an energy like the one I felt when I started the first semester of my career. The return I lived again 100%, ”says this student who aspires to create her own business once she graduates.

For Anilú, personal contact with colleagues is irreplaceable, because that way it is easier to share ideas and grow intellectually in a group.

“I do recommend that the other students come back when they can; maybe they have a hard time adapting, going back to campus, getting up earlier, but it’s worth it, it’s really worth it ”, he concludes.