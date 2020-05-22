The Government of Uruguay did not declare a quarantine status, but it was taking various measures based on the first 4 cases of infections that appeared in mid-March. Among those measures was the closing of the first, secondary and university classes. The goal was to arrive in mid-May with few infections to restore normality. A total of 749 infections are currently in the Uruguayan country.

3-stage program

Luis Lacalle Pou, President of Uruguay, reported that classes will reopen from June 1. From the initial levels to the university. The idea is to comply with a 3-stage program which will end at the same time as the restrictions of COVID-19. “In June they will return to education. At the end of June they will be attending their classes in person,” the president reported.

The return of the students will be voluntary and the implementation of the phases will start on June 1, June 14 and June 29. The school day will not be more than 4 hours a day and in compliance with sanitary measures and protocols. In addition, students will be able to enjoy recess but the exits will be staggered to avoid crowds in the playground.

In the first stage “the restart of face-to-face rural education extends to the entire country (they were restored on April 22) and to all modalities, including middle education; schools that serve students of particular educational and social vulnerability are reopened throughout the country except Montevideo and the metropolitan area; the opening of special education schools throughout the country is enabled, and the last year of upper secondary education (Baccalaureate) of Secondary and UTU is reopened, except Montevideo and the metropolitan area. “

In the second phase “the opening of early childhood and initial education centers is enabled throughout the country; all public and private primary schools are enabled, except in Montevideo and the metropolitan area; all public and private high schools are enabled, as well as technical training at both the middle and tertiary levels, except in Montevideo and the metropolitan area; reopens only the last year of upper secondary education (Baccalaureate) of Secondary and UTU in Montevideo and the metropolitan area, and only the last year of training in education is reopened throughout the country. “

In the third stage “the reopening of all other primary, secondary and technical education centers, both public and private, is enabled throughout the country.”