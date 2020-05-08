Mexico City.- President Andrés Manuel López Obrador guaranteed that the reopening of activities will not be in a “stampede”, since the “peak” or “acme” of the pandemic will last from May 8 to 20, and then begin the decline.

“The effort and sacrifice of the citizenry has been great and it is necessary to prevent the pandemic from reactivating on its return,” he said.

“There is little left, the light is already visible at the end of the tunnel. We have to take care of ourselves and our mothers, our little mothers. ” He announced that on May 10 he will direct a video message with his wife and will dedicate the melody of Juan Gabriel, “Eternal Love” to them.

There will be no mariachis and gatherings, as a bad example would be set and would be resumed to do the same, he said.

It may interest you Mariachis will not stop playing

During his morning conference at the National Palace, he assured that the return to economic, labor, educational and social normality will be in stages. “We are going to see the territoriality. Marcelo (Ebrard) contributed the “Sanitary Traffic Light” and will be opened area by area. ”

He announced that next Monday there will be an initial approach prepared by the secretariats of Health, Economy, Foreign Relations, Education, Finance and Labor, among others. With these bases, on Wednesday the 13th and Thursday the 14th an announcement will be made to begin the return to normality.

He said that there will be a National Plan based on the opinion of experts in health, education, economy, work, businessmen, pedagogues, teachers, to avoid the resurgence of the pandemic.

“The Ministry of Economy will consult with businessmen, with companies in the United States, Canada and the operation of production chains will be guaranteed,” he said.

In addition, the Ministry of Labor will make a proposal on how to return to productive activities and with what conditions and safety protocols.

He indicated that during the meeting on Thursday night the situation in the Valley of Mexico, Quintana Roo, Villahermosa, Culiacán and Tijuana was analyzed. “We are making progress. In no case have beds, fans and health personnel been necessary, ”he said.

He said that in entities such as: Puebla, Veracruz, Morelos, Oaxaca and Guerrero enter their most difficult stage.

Seven24.mx

ebv