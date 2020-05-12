O THROW! offers, starting this Tuesday, a daily bulletin that will show the impact of the new coronavirus in Brazil and around the world. In addition to sports-related news, the summary will also include other issues related to the pandemic. During the crisis, the L! will provide information that is of public use to fans. Check out the first edition:

Premier League players are opposed to returning to training

English Premier League clubs can be informed by their players that there is no desire by the squad to resume training in groups next Monday. According to “Sportsmail”, some athletes have already expressed their reservations to their coaches regarding a possible early return to work.

Portugal announces the return of football to the beginning of June

The return of football in Portugal is scheduled for next June 4th. In an official statement made on Tuesday, the Portuguese League postponed the return of the Portuguese Championship by one week to ensure conditions and ensure the safety of the athletes, referees and everyone involved in the events.

FIFA postpones U-20 and U-17 Women’s World Cups

The FIFA Council decided to postpone the U-20 and U-17 Women’s World Cup, in addition to the Futsal World Cup, due to the coronavirus pandemic. The announcement was made after an evaluation by a working group created by the entity to assess the impacts of the health crisis on sport. Despite the postponement, the age limit of the athletes who will represent their teams remains original.

With tight schedule, FIFA postpones futsal World Cup to 2021

FIFA announced on Tuesday the postponement of the futsal World Cup, which would take place between September and October this year, in Lithuania. With no space on the calendar due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the organization rescheduled the event for the same period next year, starting on September 12 and ending on October 3.

Bolsonaro criticizes governors and says decision ‘touches on authoritarianism’

President Jair Bolsonaro (without a party) criticized the decision of governors who intend to ignore the federal decree.

– Facing the democratic rule of law is the worst path, the undesirable authoritarianism in Brazil emerges. Our intention is to serve millions of professionals, mostly humble, who wish to return to work and bring health and income to the population – Bolsonaro wrote on Facebook.

São Paulo records 3,949 deaths from the new coronavirus

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the state of São Paulo has already registered 3,949 deaths from the new coronavirus. The number of confirmed cases rose to 47,711 across the state, which is the epicenter of the pandemic in the country. Brazil has 12,400 deaths and 177,589 confirmed cases of new coronavirus.

Rio will not reopen beauty salons and gyms

Despite the federal decree that included fitness centers, hairdressers and beauty salons as essential activities during the pandemic, the Rio government will not comply with the measure. The state is based on the decision of the Federal Supreme Court, which granted states and municipalities the autonomy to administer measures for the spread of COVID-19.

Cameras will monitor distance between people in Rio

The agglomerations in the city of Rio will be monitored from a distance, using an intelligent program. The system of the Traffic Engineering Company (CET-Rio) starts operating on Wednesday (13), to check the distance between people. In all, there are 489 cameras, which will feed an agglomeration detector program, identifying groups of people very close. The information was released by the city hall on Tuesday.

