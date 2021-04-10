Return of Fernando Tatis Jr. is approaching after good recovery

The shortstop for the San Diego Padres, Fernando Tatis Jr. is almost back on the ground after making a prosperous recovery in the MLB.

According to Bob NIghelay, the San Diego Padres hope that Fernando Tatis Jr. debut before the three-game series they have with the Angeles Dodgers prior to this Friday, April 17, 2020.

The doctors recommended that the Dominican have surgery, however, he preferred it to be at the end of the season so as not to miss any game of the Spring Training of the MLB 2022, since the recovery requires five months.

Said problems in the left shoulder of Fernando Tatis Jr. They are nothing new, which is why he waited a little longer to get back on the field without any surgery, even if he needs it in a short time.

