Return of fans to ‘Yankee Stadium’ could be the first “race” to the economic recovery of the Bronx

The Puerto Rican Luis Arzola He already has in his hand the ticket for what he describes as a “real event”, he will be able to see and cheer again from the stands to his “great team”. The legendary ‘New York Yankees’, after more than a year of pandemic closure, since this Thursday, April 1 They will be able to receive their fans at their home in The Bronx, although with the limits of 20% of its capacity, based on the regulations of the New York Health authorities.

“I have been going to see my team for 50 years. I was only absent last year due to the pandemic. I come since the stadium was on the other side and you paid 0.50 for some chairs outside. This excites me! In addition, it is a sign that the city is coming back little by little, after this tragedy of the virus. Here we go getting up “, the islander reacted, dressed from head to toe, with the emblem of the “Bombaderos de El Bronx”.

For the first time since the Division Series playoff games in October 2019, the fans will be able to return to ‘Yankee Stadium’, for the first game of the season, where the home team will face Toronto Blue Jays.

For Luis, as for thousands of residents of the Bronx, that the baseball games with assistants begin this spring is a very important step for the “New normal”.

“Starting tomorrow you will have more happy people, more people working. The businesses around here selling more, being able to bring more employees. This does not mean that the virus is gone, there is still a long way to go. But with care, with our masks, we can go back to our routines, “he said.

The Dominican Victor Manuel enthusiastically participated in a cleaning day hours before the reopening of the stadium. (Photo: F. Martínez)

Economic “hit”

The return of one of the most emblematic sports activities in the Big Apple also means the first “Hit” of the economic revival in a New York town that suffered the economic ravages of the drought of fans and tourists.

And, precisely, this “Sports temple” It has been since 1923 one of the main tourist poles of New York City. All a commercial and dynamic machinery, which was turned off since last spring by COVID-19, for the residents of The Bronx.

The Dominican Victor Manuel With great enthusiasm, he was part of the workers, mostly Hispanic, who carried out a deep disinfection day around the baseball capacity.

“This was a cemetery for a year. That they start welcoming the fans is also a good sign that the economy will start to move, that we will all have more work here in The Bronx. We are very happy ”, shared the Quisqueyano.

The ‘County of Salsa’ has been the New York city that has suffered the most from the economic devastation caused by the pandemic. There the unemployment rate scale dramatic numbers.

New York City’s economic crisis is among the worst in the country, with an average unemployment rate of 13.2%, almost the double the national average. But in every neighborhood in the Big Apple, there are differences.

For example, the unemployment rate of Manhattan is 10.3 percent, but in the Bronx, the city’s poorest borough, it is 17.5 percent, the highest in the state.

Part of the economic dynamics of various Bronx neighborhoods depends on baseball fans. (Photo: F. Martínez)

“It’s something”

For this reason, the small establishments that surround that town make master plays to try to survive.

In the opinion of some merchants, who depend on the movement of those who attend the regular seasons en masse, the programming that allows much less than half the people in the stands, is “The hope of not closing.” So think, Hamal kawn, manager of one of the stores that sells items and souvenirs with the ‘Yankees’ emblem, on 161st Street, a few blocks from the Subway station. A route that for months has not received the caravans of fans and visitors.

Let’s see what happens tomorrow. Similarly, we need to be incorporated into stimulus plans, because the profit margin of these products is very low. We bet to lift New York. We have not rested. There is a long way to go to return to normality. With few assistants the movement will be slow. But it’s something”Stressed the merchant.

The pandemic protocols New York State will only allow one 20% capacity in sports spaces and outdoor shows. In the case of ‘Yankee Stadium’ you may receive only 10,850 fans in a ballpark that has a capacity of 54,250.

Another merchant who owns a small restaurant in the 161st street commercial corridor, who declined to reveal his name, relates that you have requested assistance multiple times in City programs to help small businesses, to no avail.

“I did it twice following the rules and the system told me that I do not apply. I owe months of rent in this place. Let’s hope that with the reopening of the stadium everything will move more ”, he commented.

But while formal establishments such as restaurants and souvenir shops miss the crowds that the Big Apple’s most popular sport drew to this town, those who survived from informal sales predict another. “Dead season”.

The Dominican Lucia Parada, who, as she defines, “helped herself” by selling bottles of water, before and after each game, relates that although it is a prohibited activity, “sometimes” the police did not bother.

“Now I doubt that they will let us even look out, because precisely they don’t want crowds for the pandemic. We’ll see what happens. Nothing is normal now. And one has to understand that as long as things are done better, faster we will be back to be the city of before ”, reacted optimistically the immigrant neighbor of the stadium.

Merchants established on 161st Street in the Bronx have been without party dynamics for more than a year (Photo: F. Martínez)

“Fans will return safely”

For its part, Doug behar, vice president of operations of the iconic stadium, explains that the return of the team’s fans has been analyzed for more than 13 months.

“We recognize that we are doing this for the first time. Everyone’s patience and understanding will certainly be at the forefront. We believe we are in conditions to receive thousands of fans in the right way, “he highlighted.

From now on, the stadium management exhorts attendees to keep social distance as much as possible in the interior spaces.

“We are confident that our fans will return safely. Obviously there are spaces like bathrooms and concessions that will be very difficult to control. We have advanced configurations so that everyone knows how to flow in a healthy way “, He concluded.

What will the “return” of the fans be like?

All fans who attend the capacity, older than two years, must have a PCR or rapid COVID-19 antigen test with negative results or provide proof of a complete vaccination of COVID-19. As well as allowing temperature controls on each game day to gain entry. Vaccination should have been completed 14 days prior to a second injection of Pfizer or Moderna, or 14 days before an injection of Johnson & Johnson.

Negative PCR tests must have been administered at least 72 hours before the gamewhile the deadline is six hours for a negative antigen test. All attendees must cover their faces, unless they are actively eating or drinking. Yankee Stadium will be allowed to operate at 20% of its capacity to kick off the season, and guests will be seated in “capsules” separated by empty seats. COVID-related signs will be posted throughout the building, including on hundreds of televisions on all levels of the massive sports building. Hand sanitizer dispensers will be located in all public traffic locations. The ‘Yankee Stadium’ will continue to function as vaccination center for Bronx residents until at least April 30. Currently, limited capacity games will be the first 11 regular season home games, from Thursday, April 1, 2021 to Wednesday, April 21, 2021.

In numbers: limited reopening

10% of attendees As of today, it will be the capacity allowed in closed sports or entertainment facilities in New York that regularly house more than 1,500 people.

20% of attendees will be the capacity in outdoor capacity with a capacity of more than 2,500 people.