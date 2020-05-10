Return of Calcium, in suspense; Milan reports new positives for coronavirus

Europa Press, Afp, Notimex

La Jornada newspaper

Saturday May 9, 2020, p. 9

Milan. Italian clubs want to resume Serie A after two months of confinement, but obstacles remain, including new positive coronavirus cases detected and disagreements with health authorities.

AC Milan president Paolo Scaroni accepted that there are cases of Covid-19 in his team, after the return to training this week, although he did not reveal how many or whether it is footballers or coaching staff.

In Milan we have some infected in the recovery process, the president told the Roma InConTra portal. The Rossoneri team did not issue a statement, but the confirmation came in the words of the campus president himself.

Milanello sports center is open and we have already started training, keeping our distance. We have to get used to living with the virus and this also applies to soccer. It is not possible to keep the infection at zero, he added.

Without knowing the number of Milan infected, Series A has 11 positives after medical tests carried out before starting the phase of individual voluntary training. Fiorentina revealed six cases and Sampdoria another four, which were added to that of a Torino player

In contrast, Inter Milan confirmed that there are no cases of coronavirus within its staff, so it will immediately return to solo training.

The club made it clear that it maintains the utmost attention on preventive criteria for the health of the players and all team members, in accordance with all government guidelines and the protection of public health.

The Italian football team is committed to keeping only those who test positive in isolation. However, the scientific committee that advises the government insisted that Series A be subject to the general rule, which says that those who have been in contact with those infected must also be isolated.

If so, a positive case after the return to group training, which is expected on May 18, would slow down an entire team.

While most of the players in Italy had to withdraw due to the coronavirus, the Swedish Zlatan Ibrahimovic, striker for AC Milan, returned to Sweden, where the measures against the Covid-19 were flexible, and he continued with training at Hammarby, club of which it is a shareholder.

Ibrahimovic said that although he had a contract with Milan, he does not know how the season will end, referring to doubts about the unprecedented situation of the pandemic. I said I wanted to play soccer as much as possible, I don’t know what can happen.

In Spain, the Argentine forward Lionel Messi and his Barcelona teammates stepped on a court in individual training after almost two months, since the authorities decreed the suspension of activities.

The Catalan team, Seville and Villarreal were among the first teams to restart activities after the Spanish government relaxed some of the restrictions this week.

Real Madrid will return to practice on Monday, while Atlético intends to resume activities on Saturday, although Brazilian Renan Lodi tested Covid-19 positive for what is already isolated.

Sevilla coach Julen Lopetegui considered the fear of the players to return to the matches as normal, although he assured that ambition and desire are above.

The president of Leganés, Victoria Pavón, denied that the Spanish league will return to activity on June 20, as Javier Vasco Aguirre assured. A closed date has not been given. I know what he said, but I don’t know where the source came from.

Group practices in Germany

Bayern Munich resumed group training yesterday ahead of the Bundesliga restart and prepared for the match against Union Berlin, to be played behind closed doors on May 17.

