Without prior notice, and after the protests in the context of the hate crime on George Floyd, last May 25 in the city of Minneapolis, United States, the group of experts in computer security “Anonymous” He announced his return with the release of a not less quantity of privileged content that directly attacks the country’s authorities.

Recall that according to the BBC reported, after the acts occurred and the subsequent viralization of the case on social networks, thousands of people mobilized not only in the city, but in different states of the federal country with the aim of ending practices such as racism by the authorities, ending in serious public unrest even in front of the Pentagon.

The international portal Forbes, thus collected some of the acts that occurred during the last weekend, which include a hacking to the Minneapolis Police Department web platform, and even a call from President Donald J Trump himself.

The appearance of a call from the president in a conversation in 2004 in which he referred to having sexual acts with the actress Lindsay Lohan set the tone for what would be one of the files that fueled the fire within the United States.

Today, the video is an international trend on both Instagram and Twitter, where it replicates the information revealed and is marked as the most commented topic around the world on that social network.

According to CNN, the tense situation forced President Donald J Trump to move into a catastrophe bunker after the White House, the US government palace, was vandalized by a mob of protesters.

The Minneapolis PD website has been taken offline by Anonymous & they’re threatening to take down any government website for any organization attacking protestors – William LeGate (@williamlegate) May 31, 2020

We are interventionist.

We are hacktivist.

We are journalist.

We are activist.

We are justice.

We are legion.

Expect us. We are from the internet.

We are #Anonymous.

We are everywhere. # GeorgeFloydProtests pic.twitter.com/NU3FXG7SCp – Anonymous (@LatestAnonNews) May 31, 2020

