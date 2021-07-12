Return marked by positives

07/12/2021 at 7:10 PM CEST

Joel gadea

This week, all of the Primera teams are already working on their preseason. For the second consecutive year, the covid-19 is being the main protagonist in the return to work. There are seven teams that have already reported one or more cases of this disease in routine tests that are carried out together with medical check-ups, before starting training.

Osasuna, the great affected

With Jonas Ramalho, Marc Cardona, Lucas Torró Y Juan Perez, Navarre are the most affected by the covid. However, other clubs such as Mallorca and Espanyol are not spared, both with three positives, respectively. Neither in vermilion nor in blue and white has it transpired who the infected are, but in both cases they are isolated from the moment of positive in their tests.

On the other hand, there is Athletic Club, with Mikel Vesga positive, as two members of the staff of Marcelino. In Alavés, for its part, only one positive for covid-19 was detected at the beginning of the preseason, whose name did not transcend. In the case of Celta, the name of Denis Suarez, who has not been able to start the preseason and remains isolated at home. In Second, for its part, Lugo, Sporting detected five.