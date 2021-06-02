Return final Cruz Azul vs Santos Laguna broke audience record

The Cruz Azul Machine broke its 23-year drought without a title against Santos Laguna by winning the 2021 Clausura Tournament, in a final that broke audience records in recent years.

According to data from Nielsen IBOPE, published by Liga MX, this duel between the Machine and the Warriors exceeded the audience that the Cruz Azul vs. America’s Opening Tournament 2018, which was the most watched of the last four years.

That duel, where the Eagles were crowned, had a total of 7 million 872 thousand people; while the final of this Closing 2021 had a total of 7 million 874 thousand people.

“In the Regular Phase of the recently concluded Guard1anes 2021, the average audience per game was 913 thousand people, so the final game for the title surpassed that record eight times. The most watched match of the Regular Phase was Guadalajara vs. America of Day 11, which reached 4.9 million people. “

The other finals have had a rating of between 4 and 5 million viewers and have been broadcast jointly by TUDN and TV Azteca, while those with the lowest audience have been broadcast by FOX Sports.

The final with the fewest number of spectators in recent years was Chivas vs Tigres in the Clausura 2017, because, in that tournament, Guadalajara changed their broadcasts to Chivas TV and only the final was opened by TDN .

Photo: Liga MX

