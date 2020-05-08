By Sebastian Quiroz

Hundreds of games go into pre-production, only to be canceled immediately without the public realizing it. This was the case of two Retro Studios games, spin-offs of The Legend of Zelda and Super Mario Bros. Now, Thanks to the conceptual art of these projects, we have an idea of ​​what never became a reality.

Recently, artist Sammy Hall revealed concept art for a game from The Legend of Zelda, which had a darker theme, was to be starring a member of the Sheik clan, would unfold in the timeline where Link is defeated at the end of Ocarina of Time, and was going to reveal how the Master Sword was created.

On the other hand, the project of Super Mario Bros. was going to have the Boo as protagonists, it was planned for a portable platform, and the goal was to get hold of other characters.

According to Hall, the ideas for both games came from former Retro leaders Mark Pacini, Todd Keller, and Kynan Pearson, but they were “canceled the week they went to create their other studios.” In an interview with IGN, the former concept artist from Retro Studios explained that both games were in pre-production when they were canceled:

“I doubt that many at Nintendo have seen much of these things. Most put me in a room like Office Space’s Milton and the task of brainstorming among other projects. ”

Hall worked at Retro Studios between 2005 and 2008, so these projects have already been canceled for more than a decade. However, not everything was a loss. We eventually saw some of the ideas from these projects in other games. For example, the creation of the Master Sword was a central point in the Skyward Sword story, while the Boo’s ability to control enemies was used in Super Mario Odyssey.

