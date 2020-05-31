Simon Spiers is a 16 year old with a normal life, great parents, an adorable little sister and a great group of friends. But Simon has a secret: he is gay. When one of his e-mails one day falls into the wrong hands, Simon will see things get extremely complicated, and he will have to face a life-threatening situation that he had led up to that point. With love, Simon will have a series from from June 19, in Ni Hulu, With love, Victor and for that reason today we take a look at the film.

The tape tries normalize and make visible the reality of many teenagers in the closet, and also manages to be the first teen comedy film with a gay protagonist. It is a clear commitment to the visibility of the gay community; which makes it very easy to compare it to Call me by your name, but they have nothing to do.

With love, Simon, delve into the feelings and anguish of being in the closet,

counting on a scene, in which Simon, leaves the closet in front of his parents full of feeling and depthAlthough it is true that he is looking for the easy tear, he manages to connect us with Simon, played by the great Nick Robinson. Despite being a movie “industrial“; is moving and with his exact doses of comedy.

With love, Simon, it’s based on the novel of the same name,

that share many aspects, therefore, it’s a good adaptation. It has a soundtrack that helps deepen Simon’s feelings, fears and insecurities and happy moments; as well as the more than correct use of the music of the 80s. The footage manages to make many people see themselves in Simon trying to hide who he really is. In addition, it has messages that can penetrate society; like the fact that it’s unfair that only gays come out of the closet.

While it is true, that it is somewhat unreal,

since, in the end, like a good romantic comedy, everything ends well and we only see homophobia in the boy with a pen and not in Simon; likewise everything it’s like a cupcake covered in colors and glitter, making everything look easier than it actually is. Although he manages to be realistic in many moments, that even I have had some tears. Despite being superficial at times, it was necessary and has achieved more, being simpler, than the Oscar-winning Call me by your name. It was about time there was a movie, so he will also create a franchise with Love, Victor.

“Now you can breathe, you can be more of yourself than ever.”

Director (s): Greg Berlanti

Cast: Nick Robinson, Jennifer Garner, Josh Duhamenl, Katherine Langford, Keiynan Lonsdale.

Gender : Romance. Comedy. Drama. Homosexuality.

