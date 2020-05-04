Share

The Truman Show premiered in 1998, directed by Peter Weir and starring Jim Carrey, Laura Linney, and Noah Emmerich.

Truman Burbank is an ordinary and somewhat naive man who has lived all his life in one of those towns where nothing ever happens. However, suddenly, strange events make him suspect that something abnormal is happening. All his friends are actors, his whole city is a set, his whole life is being filmed and broadcast as the most ambitious reality show in history.Truman’s show explores the idea of ​​living in a simulation,

an unreal world led by someone malicious, an idea already explored by the Matrix and based on Plato’s Myth of the Cave. Let’s start from the basis of the movie, which is the script. We have an original, brilliant and authentic script, one of the best in the 90’s. It is a story that is more than that, it has a disturbing background that will make you think and leave you feeling uncomfortable, whose only weak point is the third quarter of the tape, which slows down a brilliant tempoe, and although it is the weak point, the rest is sublime. In the script we see how the extraordinary human being is capable of destroying 36 years of the life of an innocent man, in order to satisfy his imperfect life at the cost of a perfect prototype for a peaceful and trouble-free life.

Weir’s leadership is brilliant,

a more than inspired direction, manages to make the difficult easy. Weir was fortunate to have one of the best performances by the ever-giant Jim Carrey, who demonstrated all his boards by making a Truman more credible in every action. It is funny to discover at the same time as Truman how he is noticing the details that reveal a false life, a television montage.

We can also see the announcements that the characters are putting in the conversations, covered ads. Especially with his wife, a Laura Linney totally deranged in her role, which embroiders it perfectly.

In the technical section we can say that it is up to it,

to see how they go from shot to shot and how it happens in the final footage is fantastic, as well as that feeling of routine that manages to achieve a perfect assembly. Without a doubt, this is a cult movie.

What do you think about The Truman Show? Tell us your opinion in the comments or on our social networks. The Truman Show

Title : The Truman Show

Publication date : 1998-10-30

Synopsis: Truman Burbank is an ordinary and somewhat naive man who has lived all his life in one of those towns where nothing ever happens. However, suddenly, strange events make him suspect that something abnormal is happening. All his friends are actors, his whole city is a set, his whole life is being filmed and broadcast as the most ambitious reality show in history.

Director (s): Peter Weir

Cast: Jim Carrey Laura Linney Noah Emmmerich Ed Harris

Gender : Drama and comedy

Luis Miguel Sargento GómezThe bestThe originality of the scriptThe castThe final assemblyThe simple way to explain The myth of the caveThe worstThe third room gets a little heavy

9.0 4.50 5

Average score

User Rating / 5 (Be the first! Votes)

Share