A year after the murder of his mother, Sidney returns to live a distressing situation: while a terrible psychopath has terrified the neighborhood, his father is always absent and his boyfriend is about to break up with her.Scream revitalized the horror genre and gave the slasher one more turn,

It has one of the best beginnings of the genre, which combines all the cliches that it makes fun of, in just ten minutes. A start with a very marked tempo, which is cooked over low heat and that already defines what the rest of the footage will be like. Between the script of Kevin Williamson and the direction of Craven they made a serious horror movie in which they laughed at the topics of horror cinema. Scream has one of the most recognized assassins on the planet of cinema, Ghostface; a human villain, who falls, crashes and can be beaten. A novelty, given the immortal villains of the time like Freddy Kruegerl, Myers or Jason.

Scream has its own trio of protagonists,

which remains standing throughout the saga, made up of Sidney, Wale and Dewey, the three seek to stop the massacre of Ghostface. The cast is wonderful, starting with Neve Campbell herself, who lives an evolution throughout the film, from vulnerable girl to off-road and safe womana, something that Campbell embodies very well. Then we have Wale, played by Cox, who exude love and hate in equal parts; Cox who already came with fame due to Friends, embroiders it once more. And Arquette playing Sheriff Dewey’s assistant who lives an evolution similar to that of Sidney. The cast ends with Skeet Ulrich and Matthew Lillard, as Billy and Stu, who embroider sublime performances to be the killers of the film.

The script is acidic,

with a little bit of black humor, criticism of the genre and constant mentions of the most popular horror movies as well as the story itself that lets you know who Ghostface is, but always with one more twist. The sublime assembly and production, as well as certain shots and scenes that generate great tension. So we have A great film, which generated three sequels and a series with three seasons.

