Ready Player One premiered in 2018, directed by Steven Spielberg, starring Tye Sheridan and Olivia Cooke.

2045. Wade Watts is a teenager who likes to escape from the gloomy real world through a popular virtual utopia on a global scale called “Oasis”. One day, his eccentric and billionaire creator dies, but before he offers his fortune and the destiny of his company to the winner of an elaborate treasure hunt through the most inhospitable corners of his creation. In Ready Player One Wade will take on players, powerful corporate enemies, willing to do whatever it takes, both within “Oasis” and in the real world, to claim the prize.

Ready Player One is a good movie,

but it’s not Spielberg’s best work, It is a tape that is based on the references of the pop culture of the 80’s and 90’s, as well as the references of the world of video games. The film shoots all the references one after another, without rest, to hook more and more to nostalgic viewers. There are times when those references take control of the movie and they are the best moments, but when those references are lost, we only have a flat film, with characters that do not interest the least. The script, which tells a story and introduces us to some characters, is very simple and straightforward.

Spielberg is the king of the Blockbusters,

movies that only seek to entertain, like Shark or Jurassic Park, but here we have a story without a soul, without a heart, made simply as a pretext for these references; with a perfect contextual framework at the beginning, but which is wasted as the minutes go by. The cast little you can do to improve the shortcomings of the script, the protagonists are simple, simple, that fall on all topics. The script is based on a novel of the same name and is more or less faithful, but the book itself is more entertaining … Many topics and explosions, but little chicha.

The best, obviously, is the visual section,

the effects both visual and sound, although it was to be expected seeing the budget. We can say that Ready Player One has a lovely wrapper but the inside is empty.

