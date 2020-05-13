Share

Midsommar premiered last year, directed by Ari Aster and starring Florence Pugh and Jack Reynor.

An American couple who are not having their best time go with friends to Midsommar, a summer festival held every 90 years in a remote Swedish village. What starts out as a dream vacation in a place where the sun never sets, gradually turns into a dark nightmare when mysterious villagers invite you to partake in their disturbing holiday activities. Midsommar is a film that breaks with the topics of current horror cinema,

the scares occur in broad daylight and Aster knows how to use blood perfectly, the director not afraid to show a bloody and shocking close-up that, unlike conventional terror, the use of blood helps to continue telling the story and is part of it in a very natural and unforced way. Ari Aster also directed Hereditary and it all starts just like in Midsommar, with the death of a relative who upsets the life of our protagonist.

Midsommar is about a relationship breakup,

a loving situation that is deteriorating and that finally ends up burning, a message that remains latent in the final scene. The transitions of the film are majestic as are the close-ups, which border on the masterful. The aerial planes, or the inverted roads leaving the asphalt as sky are not accidental and are made at the right time to give clues and create weather. Know how to move your actors. Even the hallucinogenic effects are very well reflected and without underlining them for free. It has a team that solves it well, not only in music, editing, sound or clothing, which of course it does, if not with the difficult work of photography, although music also helps to create atmosphere and without standing out in an extravagant way.

The movie is two and a half hours long,

with a marked rhythm, little by little, that it cooks slowly and ends in a crazy ending that is not understood at first, although the duration may weigh a little. The footage He manages to make the viewer feel like the protagonists, confused and terrified without knowing what will happen next.The cast does a fantastic job, highlighting Florence Pugh, like Dani, who portrays us as brilliant and unnerving. Definitely, it’s a different movie than what we can see today. A very measured and extensive metaphor.

