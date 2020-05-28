Share

Elio spends the summer of 83 at his parents’ country house in northern Italy. He spends his time lazing around, listening to music, reading books, and swimming until one day his father’s new American helper arrives in the big village. Oliver. At first Elio is somewhat cold and distant towards the young man, but soon they both begin to go on a trip together and, as the summer progresses, the mutual attraction of the couple becomes more intense. Call me by your name will release a sequel and, the author of the novel, André Aciman will release the second part in a few days, called Find me.

It has become a cult movie for the LGBT community; a love story that is cooking little by little, with erotic scenes worthy of an X movie, and a love that goes little by little and that is one of the problems, they focus only on Oliver and Elio, thus having blurred secondary characters, without charm, even the personality of the protagonists changes without any sense. The only thing that is effective in Call me by your name is the end, which it will bring you a tear of how well it is, it is like punched in the stomach.

The first three quarters are slow, stretched, and boring, becoming pedantic;

unlike the novel, which is nimble, fresh, and fast. There are completely absurd scenes, meaningless and worsening the entire frame of the film. The photography is brilliant, it reflects the essence of summer Italy; like the soundtrack, which is beautiful. Chalamet is shiny, which carries the full weight of the script in a colossal way. But not even Chalamet’s brilliant performance manages to make the film more enjoyable; because if, it’s boring, very boring. The script is lost in aesthetic details that only manage to slow down the tape. Does not delve into the psychology of the characters nor in what they feel the way the novel does.

Definitely,

It is a tape that takes a step in gay cinema, but that it is lost in the most banal beauty and in the gimmicky of the end. Except for the ending, we can say that Call me by your name it’s flat, does not achieve any emotion or provoke anything. Simple.

Call me by your name

Title : Call me by your name

Publication date : 2017-10-20

Director (s): Luca Guadagnino

Cast: Timothée Chalamet, Armie Hammer, Michael Stuhlbarg, Amira Casar, Esther Garrel.

Gender : Romance. Drama. Homosexuality.

