retires ‘Saturday Deluxe’ to relaunch ‘Top Star’

Just a few days ago the news of the disappearance of Top Star from Telecinco’s television grid was known to broadcast, on Friday night, a new Deluxe, which would be added to the usual program on Saturdays. The low audience data of the musical talent, which competed with La Voz Kids on Fridays, could be the cause of the withdrawal of the contest whose jury is made up of Isabel Pantoja, Danna Paola and Risto Mejide.

However, the double emission of the Deluxe this weekend has been an exception after the announcement made by Mediaset when unveiling the new Top Star location in programming.

The chain has decided to relaunch the contest on the saturday night strip, a decision that directly affects the program presented by Jorge Javier Vázquez, who from now on will host the Deluxe on Friday night.

Thus, next Saturday, May 29, Top Star will resume, starting at 10 p.m. After this move, it remains to be seen if the change made by Telecinco will be final.

Regarding the Survivors gala: Honduras Connection, Telecinco has decided keep it back this monday in prime time to compete with the first Mask Singer gala, since last week Antena 3 finally broadcast a special program about the masks participating in the contest.

For now, Sunday night has come back reserved for the cinema on Telecinco with the broadcast of Adú, a film that won four Goyas in the last edition of the contest.