Retires? Are you going to the Tokyo Games?

Roger Federer he is a living legend of tennis today. At almost 40 years old, the Swiss, currently number eight in the world, played this Wimbledon. And he had the goal of conquering it again. After retiring from Roland Garros, he bet all his chips on the Grand Slam on grass (he won it eight times). But this wednesday, was eliminated in the quarterfinals against the Polish Hurkacz in straight sets. End to a dream. And many are now wondering what will happen to his career. Does the racket hang? Go on? Will you say present at the Tokyo Olympics?

First, he analyzed what his defeat was: “The last games were difficult, because you feel like you have no turning point on the scoreboard. I’m not used to this kind of situation here. The audience was incredible, the ovation was fantastic and that is one of the reasons why I continue to play.. It was good to have seen the stadium packed and unfortunately witnessed a straight-sets loss. I am grateful for all the support throughout the years, they always made me feel special. Today my rival, Hubert, played very well. “

The Swiss was cautious about his future in the post-defeat press conference . “My goal is to keep playing. Wimbledon was my first mountain to climb. Now we have to discuss everything with the team and not be in a rush to make a decision. You have to analyze what went well and what didn’t, evaluate how my physique is, my knee, how I feel mentally. I honestly knew it was going to be very difficult. I must take my time and find the right decision “. Was it your last time at All England? “I don’t know. I really don’t know. I have to sit down with my work team. My goal last year was to prepare to try another Wimbledon. In fact, my initial goal was to play it last year, but it was something that I didn’t. it was going to happen because of the physical and there was the issue of the pandemic. Yes I did it this year, that made me very happy, although the tournament is over for me and now I will take a few days to evaluate how everything is going “He added to the media present.

The winner of 103 titles, 20 of them in Grand Slam, had to overcome various physical problems in the last year and a half: two knee surgeries in 2020. His continuity was doubted, but he returned to the courts in 2021: quarters in Doha, early elimination in Geneva in the round of 16, retirement in the round of 16 at Roland Garros and this participation in Wimbledon. Now they appear the Olympics in Tokyo, despite confirmation by the Swiss Olympic Committee. Will you say present?

“I’m going to take a few days to sit down and think about the decision. Earlier, I had commented that I was going to wait until I finished my participation at Wimbledon and I still don’t know what I’m going to do from now on. I can’t say anything else … I’ll make an announcement about it soon “, expressed regarding the contest on Japanese soil, which will start on July 23 and will run until August 8.

