By Angus Berwick, Luis Jaime Acosta and Sarah Kinosian

CARACAS / BOGOTÁ, Mar 27 (.) – Retired Venezuelan general Cliver Alcalá arrived in the United States from Colombia on Friday, guarded by agents of the Drug Control Administration, a day after he was accused of drug trafficking along with the President Nicolás Maduro and other high officials of the Socialist Government.

Alcalá surrendered in Colombia to the United States Drug Control Administration (DEA) and arrived at the White Plains airport in New York, from the port city of Barranquilla, where he resided. The military renounced his extradition after agreeing to collaborate with prosecutors, three sources told ..

“Family, I said goodbye for a while, I face my responsibilities for my performances with the truth,” Alcalá said in a video he posted on his account on the social network Instagram.

The retired military officer told a Colombian station on Thursday that an arsenal that the National Police confiscated on a highway in northern Colombia was destined for a military operation to “liberate Venezuela,” an activity that was part of a contract signed by the leader. Venezuelan opposition Juan Guaidó with American advisers.

Spokespersons for the White House, DEA, the United States Department of Justice and the Colombian National Police did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The United States government accused Maduro, Alcalá and more than a dozen top Venezuelan officials of drug trafficking on Thursday, in the latest escalation in a campaign of pressure by the administration of President Donald Trump aimed at removing the Venezuelan leader from power. [nL1N2BJ1QR]

United States Attorney General William Barr accused Maduro and other officials of conspiring with a dissident faction of the demobilized Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) “to flood the United States with cocaine.”

Maduro, in a speech on state television, on Thursday deemed the charges false and racist, while calling Trump “miserable.”

For its part, the US State Department offered a reward of up to $ 10 million for information leading to the capture or prosecution of Alcalá, 58.

The indictment alleged that Alcalá and other top officials received bribes from the FARC in exchange for securing shipments of cocaine through Venezuela.

The State Department also offered a reward of up to $ 15 million for information leading to Maduro’s arrest.

Alcala announced to US authorities Thursday night that he would surrender, according to a DEA source.

The military officer retired from the armed forces when Maduro assumed the presidency in 2013, after Maduro’s predecessor, Hugo Chávez, died of cancer.

Later, Alcalá confronted the socialist government and fled to Colombia, the country from where he confronted Maduro and supported Guaidó, recognized by the United States and more than 50 countries as the president in charge of Venezuela.

(Report by Angus Berwick and Sarah Kinosian in Caracas and Luis Jaime Acosta in Bogotá. Vivian Sequera Edition.)