Retired police officer shot to death by friend after brawl at Brooklyn pizzeria

Thomas Marrinan, a 57-year-old retired NYPD officer, died after his friend, a retired correctional officer, shot him in the chest “by mistake,” following an altercation with another person at a pizza place. last night in Brooklyn (NYC).

The dispute began around 7 pm when an allegedly drunk 33-year-old man began arguing at the Italian restaurant “Korner Pizza” located at the corner of Church Avenue and East Third Street in Kensington. An employee made a call to the retired officer – known in the community – to report the case and the officer arrived with the correctional officer.

According to reports, Upon arrival, the two witnessed the man who was in the pizzeria fighting with an 86-year-old man and that confrontation spread to the sidewalk across the street, in front of an abandoned pharmacy, NBC News reported.

The two retired officers attempted to break up the scene and at one point there was a fight over the gun of one of them. At least one bullet was fired and struck the retired officer in the chest. The 33-year-old man allegedly drunk, was seen shirtless, with his right arm bloody after was also hit by the same bullet.

Both injured were rushed to hospital. The retired officer was pronounced dead at Maimonides Medical Center about two hours after the incident. The initial assailant was in stable condition, police said.

“There was a physical fight. During the fight, the 53-year-old man drew his firearm and we believe a round was fired, hitting both victims, ”said New York Police Deputy Chief Joseph Gulotta, quoted by ABC News.

According to witnesses, the two officers were friends and well known throughout the community. Neighbors also said the messy man has a reputation in the area as a “troublemaker.”

Marrinan joined the NYPD in 1992 and was assigned to Transit District 30 in Brooklyn. He retired in 2013. “Thomas is a retired traffic policeman and shop steward. He was known as ‘Tommy Donuts’ because wherever he went, he brought donuts, ”his friend Alan Dubrow, 78, a retired banker, told the Daily News.

The names of the 53-year-old retired officer who shot or the alleged drunkard who started the dispute have not been released. At the time, no charges had been filed against them either. The investigation is ongoing.

