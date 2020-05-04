A group of Venezuelan military personnel, some of them retired, has released several videos on Sunday on the social network Twitter in which they claim responsibility for what the Government of Nicolás Maduro has described as a “frustrated invasion” that occurred last morning on the coasts. close to Caracas.

“Join this liberating feat, let’s reestablish peace and freedom together and the constitutional thread,” says, accompanied by 17 other uniformed men, Robert Colina Parra, alias “Pantera”, who identifies himself in one of these videos as Captain of the Guard. Bolivarian National (GNB, militarized police).

The connection of Colina Parra with these events was previously confirmed by the president of the National Constituent Assembly (ANC), Diosdado Cabello, who assured that the captain is one of the eight deceased who has left this fact registered in the state of La Guaira.

However, the Twitter account that has released the videos in question, Carive15, assured in a message after Cabello’s statements that alias “Pantera” is still “alive and fighting”, a message that was re-broadcast by former Commissioner Iván Simonovis, commissioner for the security of opposition leader Juan Guaidó.

In the audiovisual, Colina Parra explains that he is in charge of “capturing the elements that are illegally perpetuating power” in Venezuela, alluding to the Executive of Nicolás Maduro, whom several countries do not recognize as legitimate.

The captain, flanked by some fourteen uniformed men with their faces covered and three others with their faces uncovered, calls on the “comrades-in-arms of the different police and military institutions” to rise up against the so-called Bolivarian revolution.

A second video published in the Carive15 profile shows another ten uniformed men in an arid area, although none of them can be seen the face, while a man who identifies himself as Antonio José Sequera Torres, also captain of the GNB, speaks.

The operation, called Gideon, “has the mission of ending tyranny” and “imposing freedom and restoring democracy to the people of Venezuela,” says the declarant, who also calls on the security forces to rise up.

In both videos, the National Anthem of Venezuela plays in the background, while the Twitter profile, which claims to be the public platform of an “active coalition of the international reserve”, insists that these actions “are just beginning” and that the Government of Maduro “is fenced”.

Cabello added in his statement that Colina Parra was in charge of receiving the weapons for this “invasion”, at the same time that he mentioned another of those killed by their surnames “Querales Sequea” and said that this “presumably is related to one of the mercenaries of this group”.

