Retired Military Report Fraud; support Fujimori

CHundreds of retired Peruvian soldiers, some with sabers, demonstrated yesterday in a Lima plaza to reject an alleged “fraud” in the presidential ballot on June 6 in Peru, in support of the complaints of the right-wing candidate Keiko Fujimori.

Although the centrist interim government and OAS observers assured that the elections were fair, Fujimori and his supporters insist that there was fraud in favor of the leftist Pedro Castillo, who was the winner in the final vote, although the National Elections Jury remains (JNE) resolve the challenges before proclaiming the winner.

We want the truth, we want the Jury (…) to review all the requests that have been made at the voting tables, ”said General Fernando Ordóñez, retired from the Air Force, at the rally held at the Ovalo Quiñones in Lima, in which many Peruvian flags and banners against communism were seen.

Communism cannot enter this country. We are a country that has a lot of wealth, but there are inequalities, we have to work on this, but not in this way, “retired captain Jorge del Águila told ..

The daughter of the imprisoned former president Alberto Fujimori began to denounce fraud when Castillo surpassed her in the slow scrutiny, without providing hard evidence.

We do not want a coup, we want democracy, and that is what is not currently happening ”in Peru, declared a retired Air Force commander, under anonymity.

Meanwhile, US State Department spokesman Ned Price said that Peru’s recent presidential elections were fair and a model of democracy in the region, in a show of support for the work of the electoral authorities of the South American country.

We congratulate the Peruvian authorities for safely administering another round of free, fair, accessible and peaceful elections, ”he said.

