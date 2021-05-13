Retired military consider that the US is “in grave danger”

15 minutes. A group of retired US generals and admirals questioned the legitimacy of last November’s elections, in which the president, Joe Biden, was elected, as well as the physical and mental condition of the “Commander-in-Chief”, who at 78 years is the longest-serving ruler in the country.

In a letter released this Wednesday, more than a hundred members of the self-proclaimed organization “Flag Officers 4 America” ​​considered that the country is “in grave danger.” This is what they call a struggle between “supporters of socialism and Marxism” and “supporters of the Constitution and freedom.”

The ex-military questioned last November’s vote with the same argument used by former President Donald Trump, warning that without elections “fair and honest that accurately reflect the ‘will of the people'”, the Constitutional Republic “is lost.”

Trump, who was defeated in the elections last November, reported without evidence that he was the victim of fraud. He unsuccessfully led various legal actions to demand the exclusion of votes in key states.

In their letter, the ex-military men pointed out that the “integrity of the elections requires that a legal vote cast and counted per citizen be guaranteed.” They asked the FBI and the Supreme Court “to act quickly when irregularities arise and not ignore them as was done in 2020.”

The requests of the ex-military of the USA

They also called “don’t ignore Biden’s physical and mental condition”. This by pointing out that “You must quickly make accurate national security decisions” on “anywhere, day or night”.

In the same way, they considered that the investigations of the Democrats on the procedures of the nuclear code send “A dangerous signal of national security to adversaries with nuclear weapons”.

Last January, shortly before Trump surrendered power on the 20th of that month, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Democrat Nancy Pelosi, asked the heads of the Pentagon to take precautions to prevent the outgoing ruler from initiating military hostilities or order a nuclear attack.

The signatories of the letter also said that the “illegals,” referring to immigrants who enter illegally, are “flooding” the country.

In that sense, they advocated “controlled borders.” In addition, for more sanctions against China or that the US does not return to the nuclear agreement with Iran, from which Trump withdrew in 2018.