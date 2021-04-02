Retired, Khabib Nurmagomedov talks about Dana White’s personality

Retired since UFC 254, Khabib Nurmagomedov knows exactly what it is like to work with the president of UFC, Dana White, the legend of the light division, revealed his personality and what it’s like to deal with it.

The remarks were made at the UFC 260 press conference.

“It is very difficult to say no to Dana White. I’ll be very honest, because he, from time to time, is a good person. Other times, it is not ”, explained Nurmagomedov.

Willing to end his career in the MMA, Khabib had to deal with attempts to White, which initially refused to lose one of its biggest stars. Since October, the president of UFC had meetings with Nurmagomedov, but he could not change his position.

“It was very honest, a real conversation between two men. And how I feel. In the last meeting, he asked me: “What are you going to do?” I replied “Nothing changed”, concluded the former champion.

After not changing your posture, UFC announced the match between Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler for the vacant lightweight belt, the new champion will be crowned on May 15, in the main fight of UFC 262.