Retire early or wait: what to do before the reform that is being prepared?

The pension reform is hovering over the top and, in the face of what the Government may decide, many workers close to retirement age are considering whether to wait for when they are due or to do so early and assume the cut that it entails. Experts recommend taking into account the income level and Social Security contributions Before making the decision, although there is a sector, that of high income, that would benefit from retiring earlier.

When asked whether to retire early on a voluntary basis, the BBVA Pension Institute advises that it must be carefully studied, since penalties are for life. “It will depend on the level of income and contributions of each person, their accumulated private savings, their personal and family situation and the need to advance retirement. In general, we could say that it is more interesting to people with high incomes since the effective penalty they suffer is minor and even non-existent in some cases“they say.

Since the beginning of 2021, the legal age to retire with 100% of the pension has risen to 66 years, by virtue of the 2013 pension reform, in which the retirement age was progressively raised from 65 to 67 years, over a total horizon of 15 years. Of course, these 66 years will be the age required for those who prove less than 37 years and three months of contributions. If they exceed 37 years and three months of contributions, workers who want to retire this year with 100% of the pension will have to be 65 years old.

PENALTY

Workers can decide to retire early on a voluntary basis up to two years prior to legal age that corresponds to them, as long as they have at least 35 years of contribution. In addition, two of the contribution years must be within the 15 years immediately prior to the retirement date, except in the case of those who are beneficiaries of the subsidy for people over 52 years of age, whose years of contributions during their enjoyment are not counted at the effects of the years required to access early retirement.

But early retirement has a cost: the penalty suffered by the pensioner in the amount of his retirement throughout its duration. The penalty percentage will depend on the years that the person has contributed. Thus reduce a certain percentage in accordance with each quarter or fraction of a quarter that the corresponding ordinary retirement age is advanced.

Specifically, those with less than 38 years and 6 months of contributions will be penalized with 8% per yearThose who accumulate from 38 years and 6 months to 41 years and 6 months will be discounted by 7.5%. It will decrease 7% to those who have contributions from 41 years and 6 months to 44 years and 6 months, while those who add more than 44 years and 6 months, will have their pension subtracted by 6.5%.

In this sense, recently, the Minister of Social Security, Jose Luis Escrivá, he assured that the 16% penalty seemed “sufficient” for those who retire two years earlier, although he would like it to be fulfilled, since currently this penalty is substantially lowered in some cases. It considers that Spain has a “poorly designed” voluntary early retirement system, since workers with high incomes, who are the ones who retire the most early, hardly suffer a 2% penalty for each year who advance their retirement, while those with lower salaries and regulatory bases are penalized with 8%.

REFORM

Against this background, what is the reform that the Government plans? The Minister of Finance, Maria Jesus Montero, has made it clear that the plan does not elevation to 35 years of the computation of working life to calculate the pension. What is already on the table is that the reducing coefficients applied in voluntary early retirement are calculated by months in advance of the legal retirement age and not by quarters, as has been done up to now. Also, that the reducing percentages are applied to the previous pension amount that has been calculated and not on regulatory basis, to make the penalty more equitable and less regressive, which would especially affect those with high salaries and with contribution bases above the maximum pension.

“The modification would be applied progressively over a transitional period of three years, so possibly it would give time to people, who were in the dilemma of whether to retire early or not, to foresee and make decisions, “the experts point out. Escrivá’s intention is to be able to take the new revaluation index of pensions and voluntary incentives to bring the effective retirement age closer to the legal one to Congress for approval in the next quarter.