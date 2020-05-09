Rethinking the Promotion League would be better than disappearing it, says Héctor Eugui

Karla Torrijos

La Jornada newspaper

Saturday May 9, 2020, p. a11

Beyond eliminating the Promotion League, what should be done is to rethink its structure and operation, because although it is true that there are teams that are not very solid, it is also true that there are talented players whose careers will be cut short. This decision was considered by the Uruguayan coach Héctor Hugo Eugui, who directed the defunct Colts UAEM of the Silver Circuit, among other clubs in the same category.

He recognized that in this division there are teams with debts to their footballers, who do not meet the requirements or have the necessary solvency to be in professional football; However, he stressed that there are others that cannot be erased from the map so easily, since they have a good infrastructure and are well consolidated, such as Leones Negros or Zacatepec, which have excellent stadiums and have been careful to live up to the maximum. circuit.

The Charrúa coach estimated: In this matter, due exceptions must be made, as each case must be well analyzed and projects that do have the possibility of being in high competition must not be discarded.

He suggested that the two or four Ascension teams with the best conditions, both soccer and financial, could be considered to join the First Division and be made up of 20 or 22 clubs, which would not be too far-fetched either, since it seems to me that in Mexico yes there is talent to make a league of that size.

The also former helmsman of teams like Toluca and Puebla specified that the same thing happens with the players; Those who do have the level to be in the maximum circuit should be considered, otherwise it would be very unfair that they finish their careers if they have shown a good performance.

Regarding the creation of the development league, which will replace Ascenso Mx, he indicated that it cannot be disapproved without first knowing its objectives and operation well. If they still do not explain how it will be structured, we should not go ahead or make judgments.

He said that this new project could benefit in terms of the competitiveness of the players, who many times, having a safe place in their team, settle for and stop fighting for a place. Now they will have to fight yes or yes to be on a campus.

However, he warned that to obtain the desired fruits, the so-called Expansion League must have a high degree of competitiveness, because if it is formed only with 23-year-old footballers, it will be like an U-20 or 17. You have to put also to older players, because what is needed is blank; I don’t even know if they are contemplated or not, but there could be foreigners, so there is more international friction.

He added that this league must have some complexity to make it much more attractive, if they are going to remove the goal of reaching the maximum circuit, then they must give another reward to make it worthwhile, but above all, to contribute effectively to the player training, which is what is allegedly sought with its creation.

