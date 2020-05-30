Recuperometer indicator, prepared by fintech, also shows a recovered value of over R $ 48 million since its creation in 2019

The quarantine and social isolation caused by the new coronavirus made delivery purchases grow all over the country – redoubling retailers’ care with credit card transactions. This is shown by the Recuperometer, an indicator made by F360 °, a financial management platform with automatic reconciliation of card sales for small and medium retailers.

In April 2020, with the quarantine and social isolation required due to the COVID-19 pandemic, stores and points of sale using the company’s solution were able to redeem R $ 2,615,170.58 in sales made by credit card . It is the record of the year, surpassing the previous month, March, when a total of R $ 1,789,254.58 was recovered.

If added to the first quarter of the year, the total recovered in 2020 is R $ 6,023,403.66. Since its creation in January 2019, the total amount has been R $ 48,062,143.18. The Recuperometer is an F360 ° indicator that displays the financial value recovered by the platform.

Purchases made with a credit card without undergoing sales reconciliation represent a great risk for the retailer, who may pay additional fees. With the support of the F360 ° platform, it is possible, for example, to integrate the service with bank reconciliation, cash flow, DRE (Income Statement for the Year), among other features.

“The continuity of the quarantine in the country kept delivery and the web as the main sales channels for retailers and, consequently, there is an increase in card transactions. This makes the recovery even greater, even due to the need to reduce losses in such a difficult time “, explains Henrique Carbonell, CEO of F360 °.

See too:

Is Pele overrated? Editor of L! assesses controversy created by English website



This is commercial content published by the company Dino and is not the responsibility of Terra