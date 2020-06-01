Photo: . /

NEW YORK, USA.- The largest retail trade association in the US asked society on Monday to work “united to curb racial injustice” and called for “people to stop looting and destroying under the name of a protest” after the wave of riots in different cities of the country, which has led to reorganization of reopens due to the pandemic.

“Defacing, looting, and robbing businesses, whether seen as a direct result of fury or an opportunistic act of vandalism and theft, impedes progress and healing,” the top executive of the National Federation of Retailers (NRF) said in a statement. , in English), Matthew Shay, who urged authorities and community leaders to “seek solutions.”

Protests to denounce the police brutality and racial injustice that have been going on for several days in the United States after the death of the African American George Floyd in Minneapolis at the hands of a policeman, who suffocated him by kneeling his neck, have led in some places in riots and in extensive damage and looting of stores.

Shay noted that society at large is “expressing anger and frustration through peaceful protests” over Floyd’s unjustifiable death, but urged violent groups to “stop looting and destroying under the name of a protest” because it prevents “Access to goods, services and jobs for those who need it most.”

“The primary concern of our retailers is the safety of their equipment, the communities they serve, and the physical and emotional well-being of their African American colleagues and customers. Retailers are committed to the values ​​of diversity, inclusion and opportunity that has always been at the heart of our sector, “he said.

“The actions of a few are impacting not only stores, but also putting the people who work and shop in them at risk,” he added, referring to incidents recorded in commercial areas such as Rodeo Drive (Los Angeles), State Street. (Chicago), SoHo (New York) and downtown Minneapolis, with businesses looted and in some cases burned.

Large companies such as Apple, Whole Foods (owned by Amazon), Target and Walmart have decided to close some of their stores in points hit by the protests, which has slowed down some of the reopens underway after the forced closure of the pandemic. of COVID-19, which has generated record levels of unemployment in the country.

The executive considered that the violent riots “take the focus off the conversation that we must have if we want to heal the wounds” and called for “action”: to work to stop racial justice and to “create a greater understanding of the difficulties faced by facing African-American men and women, young and old, in communities large and small. ” .