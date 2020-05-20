Retail is one of the sectors that has become the most chiaroscuro due to the current global context, there are brands that have won despite the difficult situation, but others have seen their worst luck.

Although it has been pointed out on several occasions that retailers already faced times of transition and, in several cases of crisis, as a result of the change in consumer habits, their interests, as well as the growth of electronic commerce, leading to the closure Thousands of stores in many countries and the drop in sales, today the challenge is even greater.

The truth is that the current economic crisis caused by the coronavirus has exacerbated the situation and at the same time it is accelerating several changes and discovering some more, which is why brands in the retail sector must be vigilant and act quickly as stores reopen in the world.

An obvious transformation

In this sense, various reports have identified clear signs of the new face that establishments should show as we enter the ‘new reality’, which will be reflected in the relationship with the consumer.

In this regard, a recent Euromonitor report highlights the fact that the duration of the pandemic is still unknown and how governments will adapt to respond and accelerate its mitigation. But, he emphasizes, what is notorious are the great consumer changes that are already underway as society evolves in the context we face.

Thus, he maintains that one of these symptoms is that, despite the economies reopening, social distancing can become a permanent measure in our lifestyle, which will result in adjustments of the brands to be able to have contact and strengthen ties with your customers.

Therefore, he anticipates that certain aspects will take a greater role in this dynamic, such as: greater diversification in the supply chain; the acceleration of e-commerce will become more evident; adoption of contactless payments will grow; there will be a greater interest in robotics; the stores will reinvent themselves betting more on the pick-up and delivery service; and they will increase the benefits for On-demand workers.

The study reinforces what other specialized voices have pointed out, such as those recently issued by analysts at Morgan Stanley who believe that the retail industry will change forever.

According to their report, the thesis of social distancing is reinforced and they predict an increase in online shopping, while they foresee that the visit to physical stores will be much less attractive for consumers.

The challenge of retail

For specialists, these types of changes will be long-term, they put at least until the summer of 2021 and warn that only brands that are able to read and understand the changes and needs of consumers will survive, as well as those that manage to adapt quickly to them.

The challenge is to achieve the previous premise with the aim of stopping or cushioning the economic impact, which, in itself, is already very profound. In this regard, a recent report by GlobalData reveals that global spending in the retail industry will fall 3 percent during 2020, equivalent to approximately 549 billion dollars.

Although there are cases that are saved such as Walmart, Nike and even Amazon, the reality is that all the companies in the sector must be alert to possible havoc. In this sense, it is worth quoting data from the US Census Bureau, which warns that the category with the strongest drop in sales has been that of clothing and accessories, with a sales contraction of 78.8 percent; followed by electronics, which has had a sales contraction of 60 percent; while the home furnishings and accessories category has seen a 58 percent contraction. For all of them, the slope is even steeper, so they must carefully follow consumer behavior.

