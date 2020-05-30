The retail sector handled a good part of the portfolios recommended by brokers for the first week of June or for the month. In general, analysts see the good performance of online sales, and project that companies in the segment will recover faster after the crisis caused by the pandemic of covid-19. The results for the first quarter were also considered solid.

The recommendations are diluted in several retailers, with different profiles. THE Investments Guide, for example, exchanged Lojas Americanas PN for Centauro ON for the next week. “In the short term, we believe that online commerce platforms can benefit from an acceleration in changing consumer behavior, which should increase participation in online shopping due to social distance measures”, says analyst Luis Sales.

Alvaro Bandeira, chief economist of the digital bank Modalmais, explains that Centauro’s presence in the recommended portfolio is also due to the company’s well-developed e-commerce, and furthermore, it states that “the retail sector should recover faster than others”.

THE Mirae Asset put Via Varejo ON on its list. O analyst Pedro Galdi cites the company’s operating results in the first quarter, above expectations. “This shows that the company has been adopting correct practices and we expect an improvement in the second quarter and throughout 2020, mainly in e-commerce sales. We expect physical sales to resume in the third quarter.”

Santander also made changes involving retailers, exchanging Lojas Renner ON for Lojas Americanas PN. Second Renato Chanes, individual strategist at Santander Corretora, the exchange aims to better capture e-commerce trends. He also mentions the detachment between the shares of Lojas Americanas and its subsidiary, B2W.

Finally, still in the same segment, the MyCap included Lojas Marisa ON in its portfolio for the next week, together with Bradespar PN, in the places of B3 ON and Hypera ON.

Vale is also a highlight for next week, with the entry into two portfolios. Ativa explains that the selection was made by graphic analysis, since the stock changed trends and may seek new price levels.

THE Guide also cites the current share price as attractive to insert the stock of the Mafrig ON in your wallet, instead of Mafrig ON. And so, the broker maintains exposure in exporters and in the mining sector, which continues with good prospects.

In addition to the two exchanges already mentioned, Guide made two more, removing Marfrig ON and Gerdau PN for the Movida ON and Towards ON. Santander, in addition to exchanging retailers, withdrew JBS ON and Hapvida ON for Mafrig ON and Sabesp ON.

Ativa took from its portfolio Bradesco PN, CPFL ON and Magazine Luiza ON to select Cemig PN, Moved ON and Vale ON. Daycoval exchanged GPA ON and Via Retail ON by Suzano ON and Sanepar Unit.

THE Mirae made two substitutions, MRV ON and Towards ON by Petrobrás PN and Via Retail ON. Finally, XP Investimentos made an exchange, of Marfrig ON per JBS ON. On the latter, the broker points out the solid demand for meat in Brazil and the United States, and the dollar appreciated against the real, which drives export earnings.

