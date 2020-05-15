Companies in the automotive and non-food retail sectors may not have credit lines from the National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES) in the relief package that is being designed to support the segments most affected by the new coronavirus pandemic (covid-19 ), found Estadão / Broadcast with two sources. The negotiations are taking place directly between the private banks, which will be the financiers of the aid, and the respective companies in bilateral agreements.

Such conversations started to count on the participation of the Brazilian Federation of Banks (Febraban). The entity, which represents banks in Brazil, sent a public letter of intent to the retail sector this week and another addressed to the National Association of Automotive Vehicle Manufacturers (Anfavea), according to a source, on condition of anonymity.

In the document sent to retailers, Febraban highlights BNDES ‘support to the sector, but only to publicly traded companies. “In the case of certain retail companies listed on B3, banks are evaluating the possibility of structuring operations with specific support from BNDES”, says the entity.

In relation to the others, the federation says that banks already have lines available to reinforce cash in the midst of the pandemic and that they remain open to negotiate on a case-by-case basis. New loans depend, according to the entity, on the assessment of each financial institution.

The way out to support the non-food and automotive retail segments differs from that offered to airlines and energy companies. The shift to bilateral conversations between companies and banks occurs after an understanding of sector aid has not been reached. As it was not possible to design a single aid and both the auto and retail sectors have a very diversified chain, the alternative is for each company to negotiate with banks.

Treatments

The automakers Fiat Chrysler and General Motors (GM), for example, have already started direct negotiations with banks, as revealed by Estadão / Broadcast. This list is expected to increase in the coming weeks, reflecting the pandemic in the sector’s sales and, consequently, in the companies’ financial situation.

BNDES remains in the debate with the sectors, but only as the coordinator of the conversations with the private banks. Itaú Unibanco was responsible for the automotive industry and Santander Brasil for non-food retail, which also includes bars and restaurants. “Both the automotive and retail segments will not have a BNDES line. They will be conventional lines from banks and are negotiated in an agreement between the two parties”, confirms the vice president of a large bank, on condition of anonymity.

In parallel, banks draw aid to the air and energy sectors, which must be the first to be rescued. The aviation companies received letters with the conditions and the aid can be between R $ 4 billion and R $ 6 billion. An evolution in aid to energy companies is also expected this week. Other segments that have work groups are sugar-energy, tourism, hospitality and health.

Wanted, BNDES did not comment until the closing of this edition.

