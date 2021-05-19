RETAbet Bilbao Basket wins 98-89 against San Pablo Burgos

05/18/2021 at 8:50 PM CEST

The RETAbet Bilbao Basket was imposed as a local San Pablo Burgos by 98-89 in the thirty-fifth day of the ACB League. On the previous day, the RETAbet Bilbao Basket players suffered a defeat at home against the Herbalife Gran Canaria by 71-92. For their part, those of San Pablo Burgos defeated at home Coosur Real Betis by 95-77. With this result, the RETAbet Bilbao Basket is in seventeenth place and accumulates nine victories in 34 games played, while the San Pablo Burgos it remains in sixth position with 20 victories in 34 games played.

In the first quarter there were several changes of leader in the marker and concluded with a result of 16-20. Later, the second quarter again had several movements on the scoreboard until it ended with a partial result of 24-14. After this, the teams reached the break with a 40-34 in the electronic.

In the third quarter the local team increased its difference, increased the difference to a maximum of 20 points (75-55) until finishing with a partial result of 37-22 and a total of 77-56. Finally, during the last quarter the visitors cut distances, in fact, they got a 13-2 run, although it was not enough to win the match and the quarter ended with a 21-33 run. After all this, the game ended with a score of 98-89 for the locals.

In the next match of the competition, the RETAbet Bilbao Basket will measure his strength with him Lenovo Tenerife in the Santiago Martin Island Pavilion, Meanwhile he San Pablo Burgos will face the Casademont Zaragoza in the Coliseum Burgos.