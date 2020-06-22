The engine will be a 900 horsepower V12 accompanied by another 330 horsepower electric

The test pilot is Jacques Villeneuve and the first deliveries are expected in 2022.

Delage was a French manufacturer with a great reputation in competition that closed its doors almost 60 years ago. But after these six decades, the firm comes to life with a vehicle with almost extraterrestrial aesthetics and benefits, as it announces an electrified V12 engine with a combined power of 1,230 horsepower.

Few are perhaps those who remember the company founded by Louis Delâge in 1905. It is a firm that achieved great successes in competition during the first decades of the last century, including an absolute victory in the Indianapolis 500 in 1914. It also had some recognition as a luxury manufacturer until its closure in 1953.

In 2020, almost after 60 years Since the factory closed its doors permanently, the firm surprises with its return to the fore thanks to the ‘Delage Friends club’. He D12 GT –Nomenclature inherited from the D6 and D8, flagships of the firm in its day– is a car with aspirations of hypercar that promises brilliant performance.

DELAGE D12 GT: EXTERIOR

The inspiration clearly comes from Formula 1 and its managers make it known, as its configuration attests tandem tandem. Another clear example is its aerodynamic work, which highlights a sharp nose with the marked front spoiler, the pontoons with cooling, a retractable spoiler with diffuser and even the well-known ‘rake’, so fashionable in current single-seaters of the highest category .

The dimensions are 4.73 meters long, 2.08 meters wide and only 1.10 meters high. Aesthetically, the most striking thing is the absence of doors, compensated by a glass cover that unfolds as if it were a combat fighter. This glass extends to the nose, revealing the ins and outs of the front suspension.

The rims, meanwhile, are made entirely of carbon fiber with a propeller design and, at the option of the buyer, can mount Michelin Pilot Sport or Cup tires. The prototype of the exhibition has the same blue tone as that of the D15 S8 that won the 1927 Manufacturers World Championship, predecessor of the current one Formula 1 World Championship.

DELAGE D12 GT: INTERIOR

Little is known about the interior yet but it will have a digital control panel as well as Alcantara everywhere. The bacquets will be made of carbon fiber with a weight of just four kilos.

It has a monocoque like that of Formula 1 cars for the protection of occupants, although the most striking, undoubtedly, will be the steering wheel, with an aspect that mixes the controls of a fighter jet and that of the single-seaters of the top category. The space will be for two occupants, who will be seated in tandem, one behind the other.

DELAGE D12 GT: MECHANICAL

The heart of the machine will be a Craft V12 It will be located behind the cabin capable of delivering 900 horsepower.

To this will be attached a electric system with an additional 330 horsepower for combined horsepower 1,230 horses, what turns it into a hybrid of stratospheric benefits.

This part will be overweight of 240 kilos, so the buyer, if he wishes, may choose the Club package, which eliminates the electrical part to accommodate a simpler lightweight hybrid system instead.

DELAGE D12 GT: PRICES

Although there are still no official prices, since the vehicle is still in testing, the figures that are considered are around Two millions of euros for each of the 30 units to be manufactured. Customers will also be able to find out the details of their car from the ex-Formula 1 driver and world champion in 1997, Jacques Villeneuve.

Before all this, the firm expects to have a fully functional prototype by the beginning of 2021, with which it will try to attack the Nürburgring fast lap for street cars. The first deliveries to customers will be made to request one more year, until 2022.

