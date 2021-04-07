Resurrected opens enrollment for your alpha

More than 20 years later, it resurrects one of the most popular timeless classics of all time, with Return of the remastered Diablo II: Resurrected, which promises us a remake faithful to the original delivery but that will surprise the most veteran. And what better news than to be able to test the game a few months before its official launch, with the announcement of the arrival of a first technical alpha.

As we can find detailed in the publication of its official blog, Blizzard has already advanced all the content and classes that will be available in this technical alpha, which, as you might expect, will be quite limited. And it is that the players who obtain one of the few accesses available for this technical alpha version so They will only be able to play through Acts 1 and 2 using the Amazon, Barbarian and Sorceress classes. Although it should be noted that there will be no limit on the time or maximum level during it, ensuring a fairly wide (to a certain extent) replayability.

Something that has surprised many is the fact that this alpha technique will focus exclusively on the single player experienceas the company seems to be more focused on fixing possible critical bugs than actually offering more extensive playable content. Although from Blizzard they have already advanced that the multiplayer tests will be carried out later this year, very possibly starting with the first closed betas.

Finally, I urge all those who want to participate to do so as soon as possible, since the technical alpha of Diablo II: Resurrected will be available for a very limited period of time, limited to one access from Friday, April 9 at 10:00 p.m. to Monday, April 12 at 7:00 p.m. (peninsula schedule).

How to participate in the Alpha of Diablo II: Resurrected

Signing up for this early trial version will be as simple as possible: all you have to do is go to the Diablo II: Resurrected website, log in with your Battle.net account (or create one if you don’t. let’s have it already) and, surprise surprise, click on any of the buttons to “Sign up” in technical alpha.

Unfortunately, not everyone who signs up will be able to participate, but Blizzard says participants will be randomly selected and notified by email, where they will receive complete instructions on how to download and access the alpha.

Those who participate in the technical alpha will be able to record and broadcast the game, so at least those who are not selected they can head to platforms like Twitch and YouTube to see the game in action. Additionally, Blizzard has already teased that there will be at least one more test before the game’s final release, so we’ll keep our eyes peeled for information on those tests.

Thus, Diablo II: Resurrected is scheduled to have its full release sometime in 2021, landing on all platforms of the last two generations, with versions for PC, PS4 and PS5, Xbox One and Series X | S, and Nintendo Switch.

Requirements Diablo II: Resurrected on PC Operating system: Windows 10 (64-bit) Processor: Intel Core i3 3250 or AMD FX 4350 or equivalent (requires a two-core and four-thread CPU) Memory: 8 GB of RAM Graphics card: NVIDIA GTX 660 or AMD HD 7850 or equivalent (with 2GB graphics memory) Storage: 30GB free space