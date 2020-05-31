Betis players during training held this Friday at the sports city in Seville.Fernando Ruso / .

After several weeks making clear their active and passive denial of the concentrations, the players have ended up winning the battle and have managed to avoid any type of seclusion, even in the week prior to the restart of the championship that will take place on Thursday, June 11 with the derby between Sevilla and Betis in Pizjuán. In view of the good results presented in the different test rounds that the footballers have carried out, LaLiga has yielded to the request despite the fact that the protocol for the return to training included it and that the CSD had recommended it.

The employers, who started out wanting to introduce a seclusion that would cover the period from the start of group training to the end of the competition, set on July 19, has accepted the claims of the AFE footballers union. In exchange, both the clubs and the players themselves will agree to enter the competition with just two weeks of training with the groups as a whole, one of their main demands.

“After the confinement, the players do not want rallies because they also have families. The concentration that LaLiga wanted was unconstitutional because it could harm their rights as athletes and workers. Our position is clear on this issue. The results of the tests have demonstrated the responsibility of the footballers ”, defended after knowing the results of the first round of testing David Aganzo, president of the AFE.

The good results of the second test wave, carried out last week, ended up reinforcing the union’s idea. Then, LaLiga had already ruled out a reclusion that lasted until the end of the tournament, although it continued to aspire at least for players and coaches to concentrate during the week before the start of the competition, as was done in the Bundesliga. Something to which he has ended up resigning despite the lunch that four players from Seville starred, the Argentines Vázquez, Banega and Ocampos, and the Dutch Luuk De Jong, along with several family members, skipping the protocol imposed by the health authorities to stop the pandemic when more than 10 people gather in the same house.

Finally, it will be the clubs themselves who will have the freedom to decide if it is necessary to concentrate their first teams in any section of the competition, although in this case it is based more on purely sports than health issues.

On the other hand, from Monday full training sessions will be allowed with all members of the team, as a next step in the de-escalation and 10 days after the resumption of LaLiga.