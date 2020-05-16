The first major European league to be restarted after stopping for just over two months due to the pandemic of the new coronavirus, the German Championship has returned at a high level. Borussia Dortmund’s 4-0 win over Schalke 04 in the Ruhr valley classic was not the only highlight of the 26th round. Brazilian Matheus Cunha also shone.

Matheus Cunha ended Hertha Berlin’s 3-0 win over Hoffenheim away from home in style. In a great individual move, the Brazilian, even pressed close to the touchline, got rid of the marking with a beautiful letter dribble and advanced in speed. He invaded the wide area and finished high, strong, to score a beautiful goal after 28 minutes of the final stage. The other two goals were scored by German defender Akpoguma and Bosnian striker Ibisevic.

Ibisevic ended up disrespecting the security protocol of the Bundesliga and jumped on the Brazilian in celebration of the goal. Most players respected the distance measures in the goal celebrations and avoided hugs and handshakes both at the beginning and at the end of the match.

Matheus Cunha rocked the nets for the third consecutive game in the German Championship, considering the draws with Werder Bremen and Fortuna Düsseldorf before the tournament was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This Saturday’s goal was not the most beautiful of the striker’s career. Paraiba from João Pessoa, Matheus Cunha became known worldwide after being nominated for the Puskas Prize that FIFA awarded to the goal considered the most beautiful of the 2018/2019 season. He ended up not winning the award and the honor was granted to the Hungarian Daniel Zsori, who overcame Messi in the dispute.

Revealed by Coritiba, the striker was hired by Hertha Berlin in January after standing out at RB Leipzig. He performed well with the shirt of the Brazilian under-23 team at the Pre-Olympic Games in South America, played in Colombia, earlier this year.

