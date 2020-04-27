WASHINGTON – The economic shocks caused by the sharp slowdown in productive activity in recent months, in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, will affect economies differently. Analysts have given special emphasis to the situation of the emerging countries, susceptible to the worsening of the fiscal situation, flight of investments and falling commodity prices. With relief packages also on a smaller scale, the recovery expectations for this group are worse. In the case of advanced economies, the recovery tends to be more vigorous in 2021, accentuating differences with the rest of the world.

The basic scenario considered by the analysts is reduction of negative effects of coronavirus in the coming months, which would also not jeopardize the growth of the world in 2011. Thus, the United States and countries in the Eurozone – severely affected in this first moment – should suffer a greater fall than the countries of Latin America in 2020. In compensation, will have the strength to move forward next year.

In the US, growth in 2021 is expected to reach 4.7%, after a 5.9% retraction in 2020, according to the IMF. The forecast for next year is almost 3 percentage points higher than was estimated before the crisis. In comparison, Brazil should see GDP drop 5.3% this year and to grow by 3.5% in 2021 – or 0.6 percentage point more than was already projected for the country when the pandemic was not part of the accounts.

Already in eurozone, the difference from previous estimates for 2021 may reach 3.3 percentage points. In the case of the emerging countries, the growth projection grew basically driven by China. In Latin America and the Caribbean, the projection of growth in the post-crisis year increased by 1 point in comparison with the pre-pandemic, while in low-income and developing countries, it was below that.

Not necessarily advanced countries will grow more than others in 2021, but the comparison of projections made before the crisis with the current ones shows that rich nations tend to enter a recovery path next year, while part of the other countries will grow little more than was expected before the global recession.

In a recent report, the IMF noted that advanced economies, “with strong governance, well-equipped health care systems and the privilege of issuing reserve currencies”, are relatively better positioned to face the crisis. On the other hand, several emerging and developing economies must depend on the help of international institutions.

“Compared to advanced economies, many low-income countries are less well positioned to contain and manage the crisis. These countries have less fiscal space, weaker public health systems,” says Barry Eichengreen, economist and professor at the University of California at Berkeley .

The Secretary-General of the United Nations, António Guterres, has called for what he calls a “coordinated, multilateral and large-scale response that represents at least 10% of global GDP” in measures to stimulate the economy. To do so, it would be necessary to expand the capacity of the IMF and other institutions to inject resources into countries that need it.

Differences in combating covid-19

Comparing aid to workers in the USA with the Brazilian scenario, for example, gives an idea of ​​the differences. In Brazil, the number of workers who will have access to emergency income is estimated at 75 million – something around 35% of the population. In the United States, analysts expect that up to 150 million people (equivalent to 45% of the American population) will benefit. Of these, 80 million have already received a stimulus check in the first batch of payments, made last week.

The average household income in the United States is $ 63,000 a year, which is close to $ 5,000 a month. With the coronavirus, anyone receiving up to $ 75,000 annually will be entitled to a $ 1,200 payment from the US government to help families. Couples can receive doubled and each child is entitled to an extra budget.

